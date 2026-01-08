Anzeige
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 7 January 2026 were:

248.62c Capital only USD (cents)
184.45p Capital only Sterling (pence)
249.61c Including current year income USD (cents) XD
185.18p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.


