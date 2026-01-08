Anzeige
WKN: A2QRA9 | ISIN: US90114C1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 785
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 14:05
1,890 Euro
-3,08 % -0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 14:24 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tuya Smart Announces a Strategic Partnership with Robopoet to Develop the Cellular Version of "Fuzozo"

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, announces a strategic partnership with Robopoet to develop the world's first AI companion powered by cellular connectivity. This milestone marks a fundamental shift in AI emotional companionship from fixed indoor scenarios to fully mobile, always-connected experiences.


The global "emotional economy" is rapidly transitioning from concept to reality, ushering in a new wave of innovation centered on emotional companionship. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global AI companion market reached approximately US$18.35 billion in 2025, with strong growth momentum expected in the years ahead.

Making AI Companions Truly "Always by Your Side"

Behind the rapid rise of the AI emotional economy lies a long-standing challenge: connectivity. Once users step outside their homes-especially when traveling abroad-AI companions reliant on Wi-Fi often fall into an "emotional offline" state.


Through this collaboration, Tuya and Robopoet directly address this limitation. By integrating cellular network capabilities, Fuzozo breaks free from physical constraints. Whether during daily commutes, outdoor exploration, or cross-continental travel, users can now enjoy real-time, always-on emotional companionship.

This breakthrough completes the transition from "indoor, fixed-point interaction" to "full-scenario mobility," enabling seamless, immersive, two-way emotional engagement-anytime, anywhere.

Why Tuya? A Combination of Depth and Scale

This partnership represents a powerful combination of Robopoet's expertise in emotionally intelligent AI and Tuya's strength in building global AI ecosystems.


Tuya's AI Developer Platform standardizes and modularizes complex global device connectivity, data communication, and operations management, allowing the Robopoet team to focus on advancing core AI capabilities and emotional content-accelerating Fuzozo's evolution from a product into a living, responsive AI companion.

Meanwhile, Tuya's globally distributed cloud infrastructure ensures consistent, stable, and high-quality user experiences worldwide, enabling Robopoet to efficiently deliver premium emotional companionship services to global markets.

Co-Creating a New AI Companion Ecosystem Across Cloud, Edge, and Device

This launch is more than a product upgrade-it marks the beginning of deep ecosystem collaboration. Moving beyond simple hardware-cloud integration, Tuya and Robopoet will jointly explore next-generation intelligent agents built on cloud-edge-device collaboration.


At the Tuya booth at CES 2026, Fuzozo stands as a symbol of the future of AI emotional technology-a warm, responsive AI companion with no offline moments and no boundaries-now becoming reality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857533/image_843161_43732350.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857534/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857535/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857536/3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tuya-smart-announces-a-strategic-partnership-with-robopoet-to-develop-the-cellular-version-of-fuzozo-302656469.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
