Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - OneClickDrive has expanded the number of vehicles available for sale on its platform, following an increase in listings submitted by both individual car owners and automotive dealerships across the United Arab Emirates. The update reflects a growing level of participation from sellers using the platform to list vehicles for sale directly to interested buyers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/278684_075109fc64167bd1_001full.jpg

The newly added listings include a broad range of vehicles commonly found in the UAE's used car market. These include compact cars intended for daily commuting, mid-size sedans, family-oriented SUVs, and higher-end models offered by specialised dealers.

For car owners searching online to sell your car in Dubai, the platform provides a listing-based option where vehicles can be presented directly to buyers without involvement from intermediaries. The company stated that it continues to focus on maintaining a neutral marketplace structure where sellers manage their own transactions.

OneClickDrive uses an AI-assisted system that analyses uploaded images to identify vehicle attributes such as model, year, and general classification. This information is presented as a reference to help structure listings more consistently, while sellers remain responsible for reviewing and confirming all details before publishing.

OneClickDrive clarified that its role remains limited to hosting listings submitted by sellers. The platform does not take part in setting prices, negotiating deals, inspecting vehicles, or managing payments. Buyers and sellers communicate directly to discuss availability, condition, and next steps, including viewings or independent inspections if required.

According to the company, this approach is intended to give sellers control over how their vehicles are presented and sold, while allowing buyers to review information before making contact. Some sellers on the platform may also be open to selling vehicles for export, depending on their own experience and requirements. OneClickDrive noted that it does not assist with export documentation, shipping arrangements, or regulatory procedures. Buyers interested in export purchases are expected to manage these processes independently or through third-party service providers.

A spokesperson for OneClickDrive said the increase in listings reflects steady growth in seller activity rather than a change in how the platform operates. The spokesperson added that recent backend updates were implemented earlier this year to support a higher volume of active listings, ensuring stable performance as participation increases.

OneClickDrive also confirmed that several interface enhancements are currently in development, aimed at improving browsing, filtering, and listing navigation. These updates are expected to roll out in stages over the coming months.

The company described the expansion of vehicle sale listings as part of its ongoing efforts to reflect the diversity of cars offered by individuals and dealerships operating within the UAE automotive market.

About OneClickDrive

Founded in 2016, OneClickDrive is legally registered as Oneclick Drive Portal LLC and is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The platform operates as a mobility marketplace where individuals and businesses can list used vehicles and access additional categories, including car rentals, chauffeur services, safe-driver services, and yacht charters. OneClickDrive does not participate in pricing decisions, negotiations, inspections, payment handling, or transaction arrangements. Users communicate directly with the respective seller or service provider.

Website: www.oneclickdrive.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/oneclickdrive

Instagram: instagram.com/oneclickdrive

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278684

Source: GYT