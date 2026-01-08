Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Private Equity

AEQUITA acquires the European Petrochemicals business of SABIC



08.01.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST

Munich, 08 January 2026 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group headquartered in Munich, Germany, has entered into an agreement to acquire SABIC's European portfolio of Olefins & Polyolefins assets. The transaction comprises four production sites in Geleen (the Netherlands), Gelsenkirchen (Germany), Genk (Belgium) and Teesside (the UK), employing c. 1,900 people and generating USD 3.5 billion in revenues. The business represents a scalable, integrated platform with resilient market positions, advantaged infrastructure and established customer relationships.



Together with the recently acquired olefins and polyolefins business from LyondellBasell (LYB), the acquisition supports the much-needed consolidation of the European Olefins & Polyolefins sector. It will create a platform with a comprehensive product portfolio, expand cross-selling opportunities, and deliver meaningful cost and operational optimization synergies. Combined, the two businesses are expected to generate USD 7 billion in revenues.



Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Chief Executive Officer of SABIC, stated: "This transaction is part of SABIC's wider Portfolio Optimization Program that aims to position the company for long-term, sustainable growth and continue maximizing value. Following a comprehensive selection process, AEQUITA was chosen to continue driving the development of the assets, building on our achievements. We believe that this transaction can secure a strong future for the business."



Dr.-Ing. Axel Geuer, President and Co-CEO of AEQUITA, added: "This transaction represents a further step in the expansion of our European chemicals platform. The assets are highly synergetic to the olefins and polyolefins business we recently acquired from LYB, and together the two platforms are expected to generate USD 7 billion in revenues. Given complementary markets, infrastructure and operational capabilities, we see substantial potential in realizing synergies and driving operational improvements across both businesses. Under AEQUITA's active ownership model, our focus will be on supporting the teams on the ground, ensuring a seamless integration, and building a scaled, competitive platform positioned for long-term, sustainable value creation."



The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, subject to approval by the relevant authorities and other customary closing conditions.



About SABIC



SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, making differentiated products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, and agri-nutrients. SABIC supports its customers by identifying opportunities and developing end-use applications in key industries: Automotive, Hygiene & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Products, and Building & Construction. The company has more than 28,000 employees worldwide, serving customers in over 140 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has more than 11,000 patents and patent applications and has a global network of technology & innovation centers.



About AEQUITA



AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe, Asia and the US. Its current portfolio generates more than EUR 10 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. For more information, please visit www.aequita.com .







