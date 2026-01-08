HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) led the largest ever delegation of 61 Hong Kong tech companies to the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. In just the first two days, the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion drew visits from dozens of international brands, industry leaders and investors exploring the latest local innovations and potential collaboration. The participation enables local tech firms to access overseas markets, showcase their R&D strengths, underscores the city's role as a leading international innovation and technology (I&T) hub.The Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured innovations spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health. Meanwhile, three of the city's rising stars were recognised at the prestigious annual CES Innovation Awards 2026, with Widemount Dynamics Tech leading the way with its Smart Firefighting Robot named as the Best of Innovation for 'Product in Support of Human Security for All'. Eieling and PointFit were honored under the 'Digital Health' category, with the world's first intelligence-driven compact fatty liver diagnostic device FattaLab' and patented ultra-thin biomarkers tracking wearable PF-Sweat Patch.Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said: 'We believe in catalysing tomorrow's world and this celebration of Hong Kong's innovation and technology via the global platform like CES demonstrates our city's unique convergence of cutting-edge R&D, global talent and capital, and enablers such as HKSTP is connecting innovators with resources, markets and opportunities, propelling their success to the world stage.'Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC pinpointed that, 'Having participated in CES for over 40 years, HKTDC is committed to facilitating more technology-driven, cross-border business deals and investments riding on our global network with over 50 offices, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a regional and global innovation hub.'Photo download: https://bit.ly/3N2DQP1The largest-ever Hong Kong Tech Pavilion featured 61 tech companies at CES 2026, signifying Hong Kong's fast-rising technology advancements and the ability to empower innovators in and out of the city to scale imagination to global impact.Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (2nd from left), Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDC (2nd from right), Eddy Chan, Executive Vice-Chairmen of HKEIA (1st from left) and Janenne Remondino, Senior Director of International Programs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)' (1st from right) officiated the opening of Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at CES 2026.Three of the city's innovation stars received global recognition at the CES Innovation Awards 2026 including (from left) Eieling Technology, Widemount Dynamics Tech and Point Fit Technology.Co-organised by HKSTP, HKTDC and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office of San Francisco, a Hong Kong Tech Networking Reception was conducted to inspire tech professionals, business partners and investors in the US to discover the wealth of opportunities in Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem.From left:Vivian Chan, Associate Director, Business Development, Exhibitions and Digital Business, HKTDCTerry Wong, CEO, HKSTPDC Cheung, Director, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, San FranciscoProduct demo and pitching sessions were arranged for startups to enhance exposure and visibility during the show.The delegation saw enthusiasm drawn to Hong Kong-based innovative solutions spanning across areas in advanced materials & sustainable technology, AI & data, digital transformation, electronics & robotics, and life & health.Appendix: List of 61 tech companies at Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, including 47 within the HKSTP ecosystem (in alphabetical order)No. Company Name Booth Location1 0x Limited Eureka Park2 AIeveR Robotics Limited Global Pavilion3 Airoma AI Limited Eureka Park4 AniMed Technology Limited Eureka Park5 AP Infosense Limited Global Pavilion6 Aporion Technology Limited Eureka Park7 BuyHive Limited Eureka Park8 Cartesius Robotics Limited Global Pavilion9 Cresento Limited Eureka Park10 Cyanse Smart Energy Tech Limited Global Pavilion11 Dealer Send Logistics Limited Global Pavilion12 Decennium Platforms Limited Eureka Park13 Dentomi Limited Eureka Park14 DRESIO Limited Global Pavilion15 Eieling Technology Limited Global Pavilion16 Entoptica Limited Eureka Park17 Ezygreenpak Limited Global Pavilion18 Feelings Group Limited Eureka Park19 Firefilm Group Limited Global Pavilion20 FreightAmigo Services Limited Global Pavilion21 Gembody Limited Eureka Park22 Glassdio Scientific Company Limited Eureka Park23 GoGoChart Technology Limited Global Pavilion24 Green Vigor Limited Eureka Park25 Greenbulb Trading Limited Global Pavilion26 Hay-koze Limited Eureka Park27 Haylo Tech Limited Eureka Park28 HKSTP x ARROW HARDWARE LAB Global Pavilion29 Hong Kong Aozhen Technology Co., Limited Global Pavilion30 iCombo Tech Company Limited Eureka Park31 ImageVector MedTech Limited Eureka Park32 Immune Materials Limited Eureka Park33 Innobound Limited Eureka Park34 Loongrise Avionics (HK) Co., Limited Global Pavilion35 Mangdang Technology Co., Limited Eureka Park36 MedVision Limited Eureka Park37 Meridian Innovation Limited Global Pavilion38 MintMind Limited Global Pavilion39 Mirror Caring Limited Eureka Park40 MMSTAR Technologies Limited Eureka Park41 moftBODY Limited Eureka Park42 Multiply Studio & Technologies Limited Eureka Park43 Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited Global Pavilion44 Nuvatech Limited Eureka Park45 On-Skin Wearable Technology Limited Eureka Park46 Plasticvore Chain Limited Eureka Park47 Point Fit Technology Limited Eureka Park48 ReSaTech Limited Global Pavilion49 Robocore Technology Limited Global Pavilion50 Shannon & Turing Technology Limited Eureka Park51 Solos Technology Limited Global Pavilion52 TG0 Limited Global Pavilion53 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Global Pavilion54 UbiquiTech Innovations Limited Eureka Park55 Vcare Vision Technology Limited Global Pavilion56 Vista Innotech Limited Global Pavilion57 Webuild Tech Limited Eureka Park58 WeWealth Electronic Innotech Limited Global Pavilion59 Widemount Dynamics Tech Limited Eureka Park60 Xeroptix Technology Limited Eureka Park61 XOXO Beverages Limited Global PavilionAbout Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks CorporationHong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 16,000 research professionals and around 2,600 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.