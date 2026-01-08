Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Justin Post as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Post will be primarily responsible as Project Director for the Tariki Gas Storage Project, one of NZEC's most strategically significant infrastructure developments, as it advances towards commercial operations.

This appointment reflects NZEC's focus on strengthening execution capability as the business advances from development into delivery, with a particular emphasis on energy security, asset performance, and disciplined capital deployment.

Mr. Post brings nearly 30 years of experience across New Zealand and international energy, infrastructure, and industrial projects, including upstream oil and gas, gas storage, compression systems, power generation, renewables, and large-scale capital delivery. He has extensive experience working with regulators, transmission system operators, joint-venture partners, and EPC/EPCM contractors, and has led large scale operations across Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Most recently, Mr. Post served as General Manager, Production Operations at Todd Energy.

Mr. Post's leadership will support NZEC and the Tariki joint venture as the Tariki Gas Storage Project progresses toward final modelling, facilities planning, and eventual operational readiness, with the objective of positioning the project as a foundational asset in New Zealand's evolving energy market.

The Tariki Gas Storage Project continues to progress through an intensive development and definition phase, with a focus on technical robustness, commercial clarity, and delivery confidence. Current efforts are directed toward formalizing execution planning, refined cost estimates, and confirming key development milestones. Near-term priorities include progressing the project through upcoming decision gates with clear line-of-sight on concept selection, schedule, cost, and delivery risk, while preserving appropriate development optionality.

NZEC believes the Tariki Gas Storage Project has the potential to play a meaningful role in New Zealand's future gas and energy security, particularly as domestic production declines and system flexibility becomes increasingly valuable.

About New Zealand Energy Corp.

NZEC is a publicly listed energy company focused on the development of oil, gas, and gas-storage opportunities in New Zealand. The Company holds interests in multiple heritage assets and development-stage projects, including the Tariki Gas Storage Project in Taranaki. With a 50% ownership stake in the Waihapa production station, the Company can quickly tie in any near-term production and sell directly to market. For more information, please visit www.newzealandenergy.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management responsibilities, project advancement, execution planning, and the potential role of the Tariki Gas Storage Project in New Zealand's energy market.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. NZEC does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Technical and operational information is preliminary, subject to change, and may depend on future study results, commercial negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279719

Source: New Zealand Energy Corp.