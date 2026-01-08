New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Dan Ives to Ring NYSE Bell For His Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 8th

Stocks are down early Thursday as Wall Street adjusts to President Trump's second-year agenda. Defense stocks like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin surged 7% pre-market after Trump proposed a $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027.

Technology shares remain in demand as investors build positions in the new year. Dan Ives, ringing the NYSE opening bell for the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF will join NYSE Live at 9:45 AM. The ETF launched at $25 on June 3 and has climbed up to 41% since.

Robotics is gaining traction from the AI boom, showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Benji Barash, CEO of Roboto AI, calls the industry's growth "seismic" and will share insights on NYSE Live.

Opening Bell

Wedbush celebrates as the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE Arca: IVES) continues to capture the next wave of AI innovation.

Closing Bell

Babcock & Wilcox celebrates its 10th anniversary listed under the BW symbol

