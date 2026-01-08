Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Dan Ives to Ring NYSE Bell For His Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 8th

  • Stocks are down early Thursday as Wall Street adjusts to President Trump's second-year agenda. Defense stocks like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin surged 7% pre-market after Trump proposed a $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027.
  • Technology shares remain in demand as investors build positions in the new year. Dan Ives, ringing the NYSE opening bell for the Wedbush AI Revolution ETF will join NYSE Live at 9:45 AM. The ETF launched at $25 on June 3 and has climbed up to 41% since.
  • Robotics is gaining traction from the AI boom, showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Benji Barash, CEO of Roboto AI, calls the industry's growth "seismic" and will share insights on NYSE Live.

Opening Bell
Wedbush celebrates as the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSE Arca: IVES) continues to capture the next wave of AI innovation.

Closing Bell
Babcock & Wilcox celebrates its 10th anniversary listed under the BW symbol

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857582/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_8.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--dan-ives-to-ring-nyse-bell-for-his-wedbush-ai-revolution-etf-302656483.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.