Crash Proof Retirement Spotlights New Data Showing Most Americans Are Unprepared for Financial Crisis in Retirement

The retirement phase experts found that a startling number of Americans are financially unprepared for the next market crash and are concerned about what happens next

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / As retirement phase educators, Crash Proof Retirement has made it its mission to help Americans navigate retirement planning and its many potential challenges. According to data gathered from recent consumer reports, more Americans than ever are in deep need of this type of support, with the majority lacking adequate preparation for a financial crisis in their retirement years.

Based on recent findings:

Nearly 50% of surveyed Americans expect to have less than $500,000 saved for retirement, and 26% expect to have less than $250,000 [ a ]

53% are concerned they will lose too much money in the next stock market crash [ a ]

32% of retirees worry they will outlive their retirement savings and investments [ b ]

Almost 60% of retirees expect to live primarily off of Social Security in retirement, yet 42% fear the program will be reduced or cease to exist entirely by that time [ b ]

75% of Americans are unaware of how much they'll need in order to comfortably retire [ c ]

Only 33% of retirees work with a professional planner on their retirement finances [ b ]

These findings highlight an all too common lack of financial preparedness among American retirees and those who plan to retire in the future. They also align with what Crash Proof Retirement's consumer advocates have heard time and again during the company's countless educational events and meetings with prospective clients over the past decade.

In client testimonials , Crash Proof Retirement consumers share their concerns about handling a market crash in retirement, and their confidence in using the Crash Proof Retirement System to weather the storm. Says long-time consumer Denise Gambone, "Even in the downturns of the economy that we've had in recent years, I have this sense of security that my retirement funds will grow into a considerable amount of money."

Randy and Valerie Maugle, Crash Proof Retirement consumers since 2010, echo this statement. When speaking about the fear they used to have over a stock market crash, the couple says that since becoming Crash Proof, "...We don't even look at what the market's doing anymore." Joe Wilkinson, another long-time consumer, expresses similar peace of mind and speaks to the necessity of a retirement strategy that doesn't just protect a retiree's finances in a market downturn but ensures they have something to leave their family, too. Says Wilkinson about the proprietary Crash Proof Retirement System: "It gives you freedom, stability, and wealth to leave your loved ones."

With persistent uncertainty surrounding the U.S. economy and economies around the globe and many experts predicting another crash or correction in the near future, now is the time for retirees and those who want to retire one day to focus on a smart and sustainable retirement planning strategy. Interested readers are invited to learn more about the Crash Proof Retirement System by visiting the company's website or attending a no cost Crash Proof Event .

About Crash Proof Retirement

Crash Proof Retirement is a Consumer Advocacy Firm that is home to a proprietary system utilizing safe financial vehicles, separate from Wall Street, to help people reach their retirement goals. Unlike traditional methods, Crash Proof Retirement focuses on being clear and honest, providing simple, easy-to-understand information and solutions that bring real peace of mind for retirement.

For more information, please visit www.CrashProofRetirement.com .

