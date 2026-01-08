Ready Computing LLC: Ready Computing Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Industry-Leading Commitment to Security, Privacy, and Compliance

Strengthening our promise to deliver trusted, high-performance solutions that power the future of connected care.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Ready Computing, a national leader in health and social care information technology services, today announced that its Channels360 and Wellbase platforms have earned the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-Year (r2) Certification. Building on its previous HITRUST certification, the r2 designation represents the highest level of assurance available under the HITRUST framework. Unlike lower-tier assessments, r2 requires a comprehensive, evidence-based evaluation of an organization's full control environment. This achievement affirms Ready Computing's ability to protect sensitive data across its entire lifecycle-from secure software design and development to implementation, operations, and ongoing managed services. The HITRUST r2 Certification confirms that Ready Computing has met stringent, evidence-based control requirements governing privacy, security, and risk management-spanning HIPAA, NIST, CMS, ISO, and state-level regulatory frameworks.

A Major Security Milestone

"Security is one of the most critical expectations of our clients and partners," said Michael LaRocca, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ready Computing".

"Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and validates the maturity of our security program. Our partners-state agencies, health systems, community-based organizations, and HIEs-place tremendous trust in Ready Computing to protect sensitive information and support mission-critical operations. This certification reinforces that trust and demonstrates our continued investment in sustainability, reliability, and end-to-end security."

Leadership Perspective on Trust and Assurance

As interoperability, social care integration, Medicaid transformation, and cross-agency collaboration expand nationwide, organizations increasingly depend on secure hosting, data management, and managed services partners.

"Organizations across the country rely on Ready Computing not only for technical expertise, but for the confidence that their data is protected at every layer," said Chad Root, Chief Security Officer.

"The HITRUST r2 Certification attests to our disciplined approach to risk management, continuous monitoring, and operational rigor."

A Commitment to Safeguarding Health and Social Care Data

The certification verifies the strength of Ready Computing's governance, access controls, data protection practices, monitoring strategies, incident response processes, and organizational security culture. Crucially, Ready Computing has certified its comprehensive operational scope, ensuring that the people, processes, and technologies handling sensitive client data are fully covered, rather than limiting the validation to a narrow technical enclave. It affirms the company's robust, continually improving security posture aligned with industry best practices.

The r2 certification-the highest level of HITRUST validation-requires extensive evidence gathering, third-party assessment, and ongoing governance. Ready Computing will continue to invest in advanced security processes, staff training, and risk-reduction strategies to maintain compliance and protect the organizations and communities it serves.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing delivers innovative technology solutions to improve health and social care. With expertise in system integration, data management, and patient and community engagement, Ready Computing's flagship solutions-Channels360 and Wellbase-help organizations bridge gaps across clinical and social-care systems, enhance equity, and strengthen whole-person care.

Ready Computing - At The Heart Of Data

For more information, please visit https://readycomputing.com

