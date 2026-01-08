BCM One Announces Strategic Rebrand and Major Platform Investment

Steps Mark BCM One's Commitment in Simplifying Unified Communications for Mid-to-Enterprise Level Businesses

BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / BCM One, a global provider of voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions serving businesses from SMB to global enterprises, today announced the rebranding of its enterprise-focused business segment as Pure IP. This strategic move underscores BCM One's commitment to helping mid-to-large organizations modernize their communications infrastructure, simplify complexity, and gain greater control in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The rebrand unites BCM One's enterprise-grade voice solutions powering Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex; managed network services including LAN/WAN; and our contact center integrations with Genesys, NiCE and other leading UCaaS/CCaaS platforms under the Pure IP name. Moving forward, BCM One will serve exclusively as the parent company for its family of brands, all aligned by a shared mission: enabling organizations worldwide to connect and collaborate. Today, BCM One delivers solutions across more than 80 countries.

"Over the past six years, we've completed nine acquisitions, expanded our global reach and enhanced the voice, connectivity and managed solutions we deliver to customers and partners," said Sandy Preizler, Chief Executive Officer of BCM One. By unifying our mid-to-enterprise market offerings under the Pure IP brand, we're creating clarity and reinforcing the full value we bring to our partners and customers. This initiative is about awareness, ensuring our customers and partners have a complete understanding of our breadth of capabilities and how they can leverage them to drive success."

In conjunction with brand consolidation, BCM One is introducing IQ, a unified platform at the core of the company, to enable and provision voice and connectivity services. With IQ, customers can activate, orchestrate, customize, control, and manage all aspects of their services: connections, numbers, analytics, insights, service and support. The initial rollout of the platform targets Pure IP customers in mid-to-enterprise businesses globally.

"Our customers want products that give them control, not more portals to manage." said Adnon Dow, Chief Strategy Officer at BCM One. "We're addressing that by investing in a platform that brings their voice and connectivity services into one place. This is the solution the market has been missing, and we're ready to change that."

For more information about BCM One and its enterprise segment, Pure IP, visit www.pure-ip.com.

###

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is global telecom holding company operating a global communications and managed services platform across five operating brands - Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTrunk and Flowroute - delivering voice, data, connectivity and collaboration solutions spanning SMB to global enterprises. BCM One has over 600 employees and 140,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at bcmone.com.

ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP delivers enterprise communications and collaboration solutions for organizations around the world. The company delivers managed voice and network connectivity in more than 80 countries with a design-led approach that helps customers reduce complexity and gain control of their network and communications infrastructure. With deep expertise in global deployments, flexible billing, and support for complex integrations, Pure IP helps IT teams modernize their communications environment with confidence. Learn more at pure-ip.com.

Media Contact:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/bcm-one-announces-strategic-rebrand-and-major-platform-investment-1124153