Remergify, Inc.: Remergify's TrustNFT.io Launches 'ChildGuard' Platform to Help States Combat Child Care Fraud and Abuse?

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Remergify , a leader in revitalizing and modernizing underutilized corporate and digital assets, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary TrustNFT.io has developed ChildGuard, a next-generation oversight platform that helps state agencies identify and prevent fraud, waste and abuse in publicly funded child care centers. Using immutable audit trails, smart rules engines and dynamic risk scoring, ChildGuard enables regulators to prioritize high-risk facilities, streamline inspections and better protect vulnerable children and taxpayer dollars.?

Built on TrustNFT.io's blockchain-secured data integrity architecture, the ChildGuard platform provides a configurable, tamper-evident system that can be adapted to a wide range of government oversight programs beyond child care. Through a modern web-based interface, officials can view facility profiles, track compliance status, monitor payment patterns and generate alerts for anomalies such as clustering of shell entities, suspicious enrollments or repeated violations.?

Key capabilities of ChildGuard include real-time risk scoring of child care centers based on rules, data feeds and historical patterns; configurable workflows for licensing, inspections, incident reports and enforcement actions, all recorded on an immutable ledger; cross-agency data sharing that preserves privacy while enabling secure verification of records; and dashboards and reports that help policymakers quantify fraud exposure and measure the impact of enforcement initiatives over time.?

While ChildGuard is initially focused on child care oversight, the underlying TrustNFT.io platform is designed to be adapted to other public programs where eligibility, compliance, payment and data integrity are critical. State and federal agencies can configure the same core engine to monitor other benefit or licensing regimes that require a secure, auditable source of truth, using a common, interoperable framework instead of rebuilding infrastructure for each new program.?

"States are under intense pressure to safeguard children and ensure that every public dollar goes to legitimate, high-quality care," said Stuart Fine, CEO at Remergify. "With ChildGuard, we are giving regulators a powerful, blockchain-secured command center that turns raw data into actionable risk intelligence."?

"Because ChildGuard is built on the TrustNFT.io platform, agencies can start with child care and then extend the same architecture to other programs, from health care to licensing, using a common, interoperable framework," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Innovation and Implementation Officer at TrustNFT.io.?

About ChildGuard

ChildGuard is a web-based oversight and analytics platform from TrustNFT.io that helps government agencies reduce fraud, waste and abuse in publicly funded child care programs through real-time risk scoring, immutable audit trails and configurable workflows.?

About TrustNFT.io

TrustNFT.io provides blockchain-secured identity, data integrity and compliance infrastructure, leveraging smart NFTs, privacy-preserving verification and integrations with leading KYC providers to support regulated markets and public-sector applications.?

About Remergify

Remergify specializes in revitalizing and modernizing underutilized corporate and digital assets by deploying blockchain-native platforms, including identity, tokenization and sector-specific compliance solutions such as Weed.TrustNFT.io and ChildGuard.?

