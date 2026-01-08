Discovery Education Expands Inquiry-Based Learning With New Science Techbook, First-of-Its-Kind Social Studies Essentials

Next-generation K-5 offerings debut alongside comprehensive enhancements, including AI integration that transforms insights into instruction

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Today, Discovery Education unveiled bold innovations to power progress in K-12 schools for the 2026-2027 academic year. New solutions will modernize classrooms in essential ways, such as strengthening instruction and saving educator time, to support learning that sticks in every subject.

For elementary educators, Discovery Education will release two groundbreaking offerings: the all-new Science Techbook and Social Studies Essentials. Both solutions blend research-backed pedagogy with cutting-edge technology and are complemented by notable updates across AI-driven personalization, career-connected learning, and more.

"At Discovery Education, we believe excellent teaching and learning occurs when students are deeply engaged, and educators have the right resources at the right moment," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education. "In 2026, we are bringing the real world to classrooms, deepening personalization, and delivering unique, new solutions that educators can trust to move learning forward."

Product releases for the 2026 back-to-school season build on Discovery Education's foundation as a trusted partner to educators for research-backed teaching and learning technologies. The latest updates include:

New K-5 Science Techbook Simplifies Teaching and Builds Skills

Delivering three-dimensional, phenomena-driven lessons that capture student interest and reinforce essential scientific and cross-disciplinary learning, the new Science Techbook offers:

Flexible Teacher-Ready Lessons: Ready-to-teach resources that simplify planning with point-of-use guidance and embedded scaffolds. The lessons blend hands-on investigations and standards-aligned content in a fully editable format to elevate rigor without adding to a teacher's workload.

Inquiry-Based Learning that Reinforces Literacy and Math: Strengthen students' cross-curricular skills through active reading, writing, data analysis, and discourse integrated into every science investigation.

Assessments That Inform Instruction: Monitor progress and tailor instruction with high-quality formative and summative assessments designed to inform teaching and improve outcomes.

New K-5 Social Studies Essentials Brings History and Civics to Life

Discovery Education Social Studies Essentials (K-5) is a new inquiry-based supplemental solution grounded in the C3 Framework, making it easy for teachers to deliver impactful lessons in history, civics, geography, and economics. Social Studies Essentials deepens learning through meaningful real-world connections and features, including:

Structured Inquiry That Strengthens Understanding : Five units per grade with compelling questions and developmentally appropriate sources, including assessments for students to demonstrate understanding of key concepts and skills.

Teacher-Friendly Design : Ready-to-teach slideshow lessons with clear standards, scaffolds, and instructional guidance.

Flexible Design for Engaged Learning : A mix of hands-on activities, inspiring primary resources, and immersive multimedia to differentiate learning and foster critical thinking.

Adaptable Pacing and Supports: Embedded guidance and customizable delivery to ensure confident instruction for every teacher.

Adaptive Math and District-Powered Pathways Personalize Teaching and Learning

Updates to DreamBox Math offer increased adaptivity, district-enabled personalization, and progress tracking. The latest updates for 2026 grow the impact of DreamBox Math as the premier K-8 supplemental solution accelerating student progress in math:

Alignment to District Priorities : Instructional sequences focus on personalized, priority standards for end-of-year success. Districts have the flexibility to select specific standards for students to focus on first or prioritize standards that are directly mapped to end-of-year assessments. Students receive targeted, personalized lessons aligned to outlined priorities, alongside prerequisite lessons, just-in-time support, and individualized feedback needed to progress.

Dynamic Student Experience: New and updated lessons, including in-lesson vocabulary support and adaptive feedback, keep students motivated and progressing in interactive, age-appropriate learning environments that build understanding, skills, and confidence.

Streamlined Teacher Workflows Meet Career Exploration in Experience

Fresh innovations in Discovery Education Experience elevate its role as the essential companion for engaged classrooms, helping educators deliver rigorous, relevant Tier 1 instruction. With a continuously refreshed library of curriculum-aligned resources that build background knowledge, reinforce key concepts, and integrate career-connected learning as part of instruction, updates include:

Time-Saving Educator Experience : Simplify daily planning with faster search, cleaner workflows, and expanded curriculum alignments. Updates make it easy for teachers to find accurate, standards-aligned, ready-to-teach resources quickly from Discovery Education Experience's high-quality library of carefully curated multimedia content, lessons, and activities across K-12 subjects.

Robust Career Exploration and Connected Learning: Career Connect now offers access to more inspiring professionals, and new features such as K-5 mini-quests, career-based story cards, and a career finder, allow educators to embed real-world relevance and career exploration into daily instruction. These enhancements provide early exposure to career pathways, develop essential skills, and provide context and readiness for students of all grade levels.

AI-Powered Recommendations to Empower Teaching

Discovery Education and Otus have expanded their partnership, bringing AI-powered search and recommendations from the Discovery Education library of products directly into educators' workflow, saving time and enabling targeted instruction. Qualified districts and school partners can now join the Early Access program to gain key features such as:

Targeted Support for Learners : Data-driven recommendations that help educators differentiate and identify instructional next steps based on student learning needs.

Instruction without Interruption : Educators can use the secure engine to access a comprehensive, district-vetted library sourced from Discovery Education Experience , Science Techbook,Social Studies Techbook , and other solutions while reviewing results and streamlining planning in one frictionless interface.

Responsible, District-Ready Innovation: The integration upholds strong privacy and security practices while increasing the accessibility of existing resources.

Learn more about what's coming in 2026 from Discovery Education here.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12 digital solutions help educators engage all students and support academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education enables educators to deliver powerful learning experiences in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and across 100+ countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

