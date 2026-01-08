American College of Education Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Bain Capital Double Impact

The sponsorship aims to further amplify the college's impact, support innovation and expand access to its affordable programs.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce a strategic investment from Bain Capital Double Impact (Bain Capital). The partnership aims to support ACE's continued strategic growth and innovation, expanding access to meaningful career outcomes and professional development opportunities.

With more than 52,000 alumni across 20 years of serving adult learners, ACE has built a strong foundation focused on affordable and flexible programs that advance careers and offer a meaningful return on investment.

"ACE continues to thrive as a quality, financially strong, mission-driven institution that delivers compelling learning outcomes and career advancement for its students - a unique combination in today's higher education landscape," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We're pleased to welcome Bain Capital to the ACE community and believe their approach and long-term perspective complement our own and will help support our continued growth and impact."

"We invest in companies that not only deliver significant commercial value but also cultivate measurable positive impact for broader stakeholders," said Iain Ware, a Partner at Bain Capital Double Impact. "ACE is a compelling partner given its extensive track record of providing quality, affordable education connected to career opportunities and development for learners. We are excited to support the next phase of ACE's growth and help further amplify its impact."

The strategic investment provides ACE access to additional resources, capital and operational expertise to advance key priorities, including program innovation, employer and institutional partnerships, technology enhancements, and continued student experience enrichment.

"ACE's success is a direct reflection of our employees and their commitment to our mission, focus on student success and outstanding work," Hyland added. "We look forward to this next chapter and to expanding our impact across higher education and today's workforce."

Macquarie Group Limited, a global financial services agency, advised ACE on the transaction after identifying mission alignment and substantial potential for the college under Double Impact's sponsorship.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Bain Capital Double Impact

Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Bain Capital Double Impact leverages deep industry experience and an active, value-added approach to build great companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Bain Capital Double Impact partners with companies across three themes - health & wellness, education & workforce development, and climate & sustainability to create long-term value and meaningful social impact at scale. For more information, visit www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com .

