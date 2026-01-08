Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American College of Education Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Bain Capital Double Impact

The sponsorship aims to further amplify the college's impact, support innovation and expand access to its affordable programs.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce a strategic investment from Bain Capital Double Impact (Bain Capital). The partnership aims to support ACE's continued strategic growth and innovation, expanding access to meaningful career outcomes and professional development opportunities.

With more than 52,000 alumni across 20 years of serving adult learners, ACE has built a strong foundation focused on affordable and flexible programs that advance careers and offer a meaningful return on investment.

"ACE continues to thrive as a quality, financially strong, mission-driven institution that delivers compelling learning outcomes and career advancement for its students - a unique combination in today's higher education landscape," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We're pleased to welcome Bain Capital to the ACE community and believe their approach and long-term perspective complement our own and will help support our continued growth and impact."

"We invest in companies that not only deliver significant commercial value but also cultivate measurable positive impact for broader stakeholders," said Iain Ware, a Partner at Bain Capital Double Impact. "ACE is a compelling partner given its extensive track record of providing quality, affordable education connected to career opportunities and development for learners. We are excited to support the next phase of ACE's growth and help further amplify its impact."

The strategic investment provides ACE access to additional resources, capital and operational expertise to advance key priorities, including program innovation, employer and institutional partnerships, technology enhancements, and continued student experience enrichment.

"ACE's success is a direct reflection of our employees and their commitment to our mission, focus on student success and outstanding work," Hyland added. "We look forward to this next chapter and to expanding our impact across higher education and today's workforce."

Macquarie Group Limited, a global financial services agency, advised ACE on the transaction after identifying mission alignment and substantial potential for the college under Double Impact's sponsorship.

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Bain Capital Double Impact
Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Bain Capital Double Impact leverages deep industry experience and an active, value-added approach to build great companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Bain Capital Double Impact partners with companies across three themes - health & wellness, education & workforce development, and climate & sustainability to create long-term value and meaningful social impact at scale. For more information, visit www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com.

Media Contact
Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing
800-280-0307
press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-receives-strategic-growth-investment-from-bain-capital-doub-1124601

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.