Strategic acquisition adds 310+ enterprise customers and proven Ekara DEM platform, solidifying ITRS's position as the leading observability platform for financial services and regulated enterprises

ITRS, a leading provider of real-time IT monitoring and observability solutions for financial services and regulated industries, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire IP-Label, a premier Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) provider headquartered in France. The acquisition strengthens ITRS's DEM capabilities and significantly expands its European market presence.

IP-Label serves 310+ enterprise customers across 25 countries through its AI-powered Ekara platform, which provides comprehensive synthetic transaction monitoring (STM), Real User Monitoring (RUM), and AI-driven incident triage to proactively identify and resolve performance issues before they affect customers or employees.

The Ekara platform's unique capabilities include monitoring of complex web applications, thick client applications, business-critical systems, mobile applications, self-service kiosk and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), with deployment options spanning cloud, self-hosted, and hybrid environments. In addition, IP-Label offers strong customer support capabilities through its Test Automation platform. These capabilities complement ITRS's existing DEM offering and market-leading infrastructure and application monitoring solutions.

"Digital experience has become the frontline of business performance and customer satisfaction. IP-Label brings enterprise-grade DEM technology that will accelerate our leadership in this critical category," said Ryan Terpstra, CEO of ITRS. "This acquisition accelerates our transformation into the leading observability platform for the world's most demanding IT environments. Together with IP-Label, we will deliver holistic observability spanning IT infrastructure, application performance, and digital experience-all with the hybrid capability and configuration that complex and regulated industries require."

The company was recognized in Gartner's 2024 and 2025 Magic Quadrants for Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM). The acquisition significantly strengthens ITRS's position in the European IT market. IP-Label also brings an established partner ecosystem and global service partners.

"Joining ITRS provides IP-Label with the resources, scale, and observability platform to accelerate our growth trajectory while maintaining our commitment to innovation and customer success," said Philippe Borfiga, Co-CEO of IP-Label. "Together, we offer a highly cost-effective, end-to-end monitoring solution for digital services from client experience to backend infrastructure. ITRS's deep expertise in serving large enterprises makes them the ideal partner for our next chapter of growth."

The transaction is expected to close in mid-January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About ITRS

ITRS provides real-time monitoring and observability solutions that help financial institutions and enterprises ensure operational resilience, performance, and compliance. Trusted by leading banks and global multi-brand enterprises, ITRS enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve IT issues before they impact their customers or their business. Learn more at www.itrsgroup.com.

About IP-Label

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in La Garenne-Colombes, France, IP-Label is a leader in Digital Experience Monitoring. Through its AI-powered Ekara platform, IP-Label helps enterprises monitor and optimize the performance of their critical digital services across web, mobile, API, thick client applications, and VDI. The company serves 310+ customers across 25 countries and was recognized in Gartner's 2024 and 2025 Magic Quadrants for Digital Experience Monitoring. For more information, visit www.ip-label.com.

