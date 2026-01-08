BrightHeart, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for prenatal ultrasound, today announced the closing of an €11 million Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Odyssée Venture and GO Capital, with participation from the Mussallem CHD Alliance, Lift Value, IDAHO HealthTech Club via Side Angels, and founding investor Sofinnova Partners, as well as prominent clinicians and angel investors, including Professor Laurent Salomon, former President of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG), and Sacha Loiseau and John Gridley, serial medtech entrepreneurs.

This financing will support U.S. commercialization, expansion across Europe, and relentless product innovation, scaling the B-Right AI Platform to set a new global standard of care in prenatal ultrasound. BrightHeart delivers expert-level ultrasound screening for complex organs, supporting OB-GYNs in the improved detection of congenital defects (CHD) and transforming care for newborns. Seamlessly integrated into routine workflows, BrightHeart helps clinicians achieve more accurate and complete exams, perform faster evaluations, and increase diagnostic confidence; all without disrupting care delivery.

BrightHeart closed this Series A on the heels of strong momentum in 2025. The company achieved five FDA clearances, established partnerships with leading academic centers, and earned two major peer-reviewed publications in Obstetrics Gynecology, making BrightHeart the only player in the field with published peer-reviewed clinical evidence. With a differentiated platform, strong regulatory foundation, a proven ability to transform care delivery, and growing demand for AI-driven solutions, BrightHeart is uniquely positioned to scale globally and redefine the standard of care in prenatal imaging.

"This new round of funding empowers us to accelerate BrightHeart's mission of making AI the new standard of care in prenatal ultrasound. Our goal is to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve outcomes for families and babies, and streamline clinical workflows for healthcare professionals. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors, who bring not only deep expertise in healthcare innovation but also proven experience in scaling companies globally," said Cécile Dupont, CEO of BrightHeart and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "We are excited to work with our new partners as we enter the next stage of our company's evolution."

BrightHeart's co-lead investors, Odyssée Venture and GO Capital, both bring extensive experience supporting the international growth of regulated healthcare technologies.

"BrightHeart has built a defensible clinical foundation in one of the most complex areas of prenatal imaging," said Julien ANDRIEUX, partner at Odyssée Venture.

"By pairing expert-level screening with tangible workflow benefits and seamless integration, the company is well positioned to become a reference platform in prenatal ultrasound," added Leïla NICOLAS, partner at GO CAPITAL

The participation of the Mussallem CHD Alliance, a flagship initiative of the Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation dedicated to helping people born with congenital heart defects survive and thriveunderscores BrightHeart's role at the forefront of global efforts to transform outcomes for CHD patients and families.

"At the Mussallem CHD Alliance, we envision a future where babies born with congenital heart defects have access to early and accurate diagnosis, and BrightHeart's platform gives us confidence that this future is within reach," said Orin Herskowitz, President of the Mussallem CHD Alliance. "By embedding advanced AI directly into ultrasound workflows, BrightHeart is paving the way for expert-level fetal heart screening to become part of routine prenatal care. Expanding access to innovations like this has the power to dramatically improve the diagnostic landscape for CHD patients and their families, addressing a critical, urgent need."

About BrightHeart

BrightHeart is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for prenatal ultrasound, with an AI software platform that delivers support across the entire ultrasound exam, providing guidance at every step for expert-level fetal heart screening, precise tracking of the full anatomy, and efficient evaluations. Its FDA-cleared medical devices integrate directly into routine ultrasound workflows to deliver best-in-class fetal heart screening, improve exam completeness, save time, and support confident clinical decision-making-without disrupting how clinicians work.

BrightHeart's technology has been clinically validated to dramatically improve CHD detection (>96%) while reducing diagnostic errors and improving efficiency. Built for connected care at scale, BrightHeart provides continuous support from first view to final review wherever prenatal ultrasound happens. BrightHeart is a portfolio company of Sofinnova MD Start, Sofinnova Partners' medical device accelerator. Learn more at https://www.brightheart.ai/

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical, and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €4 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com.

About Odyssée Venture

Odyssée Venture is a long-standing player in private equity and the French specialist in growth companies. Since 1999, Odyssée Venture has raised over €750 million and financed nearly 200 growing SMEs across all sectors, with an investment ticket ranging from €1 to €10 million.

From startup to pre-IPO, Odyssée Venture partners with entrepreneurs seeking experienced support in their company's pivotal growth stages, whether launching new products, scaling commercial acceleration, expanding internationally, or driving growth through acquisitions. For more information, please visit: https://odysseeventure.com.

About GO Capital

GO CAPITAL, a management company authorized by the AMF, is a leading impact investment player.

With nearly €400 million under management through various investment funds (SFDR articles 8 9), the firm primarily finances technology leaders in the blue economy, digital, health, and environmental transition sectors. Its team of investors combines complementary sector expertise and focuses on two key verticals: territorial and sectoral impact. GO CAPITAL supports innovative and responsible projects that create sustainable value at the heart of key territories and industries. More information: www.gocapital.fr/en

About the Mussallem CHD Alliance

The Mussallem CHD Alliance is the flagship initiative of the Linda and Mike Mussallem Foundation dedicated to helping people born with congenital heart defects (CHD) survive and thrive, from their first heartbeat onward.

