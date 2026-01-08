New intelligent analytics capabilities can help retailers quantify and plan for shrink, loss and ORC to help preserve bottom lines and customer experiences

Track and Trace can use store and source data to help identify stolen merchandise and unauthorized resales, create evidence trails and highlight ORC patterns

At-Risk Merchandise Forecast and ORC Activity Predictions can analyze theft and traffic patterns to help predict what items and categories are most likely to be stolen and when theft may occur, respectively

Chat Bot can help users understand and interact with data in new ways, offering real-time, always-on support

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced the next big step for its Shrink Analyzer application. The first-of-its-kind, cloud-based shrink intelligence application is showcasing four new machine learning (ML) features: Track and Trace, At-Risk Merchandise Forecast, Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Activity Predictions, and Chat Bot. The latest ML enhancements can help unify operational data to bring more precise, data-driven total retail loss tactics within retailers' reach. Those in attendance at the 2026 NRF Big Show can get a first look at the new capabilities of Shrink Analyzer at booth (#5321).

"Shrink Analyzer was developed with a clear vision: to help retailers quantify total shrink, identify and address risk, and understand the potential impact of ORC," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "This is an application that can grow alongside retailers' needs, offering progressive intelligence, automation and hardware capabilities, plus the flexibility to upgrade and add new features over time. Every enhancement is designed to support retailers in navigating evolving threats and technology, helping empower retailers to make data-driven decisions and reduce uncertainty in loss prevention."

The new ML tools in Shrink Analyzer are designed to work together to help provide the 'what, when and where' of total retail loss, enabling retailers to quantify impact, build understanding and plan with greater precision:

Track and Trace can help address one of retailers' most persistent challenges: ORC commerce channels for illegally sourced merchandise. The application layers ML technology on top of item-level merchandise data, point-of-origin sources, point-of-sale logs, electronic product code (EPC) records and beyond-the-store environmental insights to support proactive investigations, help accelerate stolen-item identification in authorized resales, and assist with compiling complete evidence packages.

- At-Risk Merchandise Forecast uncovers the "what," by identifying how likely specific merchandise is estimated to be stolen. The investigator dashboard can show the top items at risk, estimated shrink value, and which categories are at higher risk. The feature also can provide shrink history as well as a weekly trend analysis.

- ORC Activity Predictions is designed to predict "when" organized theft events may be planned, including the time slots with the highest chances that ORC may happen, leveraging trends across sites, regions and territories. This tool can empower retailers to tailor staffing, inventory, layout, and other areas of operations to deter theft during peak times.

- Chat Bot adds access to 24/7, contextualized analysis to the Shrink Analyzer platform, using generative technology, ML, and operational data to answer questions, provide recommendations, and help users better understand their businesses. Retailers can select pre-written questions or ask their own, helping to uncover patterns, investigate anomalies, and identify new opportunities for improvement.

The 2026 NRF Big Show will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from Jan. 11-13. Attendees can stop by booth #5321 to explore what's new in Shrink Analyzer and learn about Sensormatic Solutions other recent innovations.

To request a booth tour or a meeting with an account manager, visit the Sensormatic Solutions scheduling page. Stay up to date on all things Sensormatic Solutions during the show by searching SensormaticNRF on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108959996/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-561-235-6458

Email: jaclyn.messina@jci.com

Madison Southall

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-215-869-6452

Email: madison.southall@jci.com

Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

Email: jciretail@matternow.com