Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
From Quantified Meditation to Bio-Computing, All Here Launches the Bio-Intelligence Initiative

GENEVA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Here announces the launch of the Bio-Intelligence Initiative, the world's first research program exploring how deep meditative states of stability and silence of Mind give rise to measurable neural patterns, and how these complex neural signatures may inspire the development of biologically linked, energy-efficient, and adaptive AI systems.

As artificial intelligence systems continue to scale through increased computing power and energy consumption, All Here is advancing an alternative research pathway grounded in the principles of complex decision making enabled by biological intelligence.

All Here launches the world's first research program exploring how brain states and dynamics deriving from sustained attention can guide the next generation of biological AI systems.

The Bio-Intelligence Initiative investigates how coherent and low-noise neural states observed in the human brain can serve as reference models for training emerging biocomputing and bio-artificial intelligence systems, drawing in particular on the complex neural signatures observed in deep meditative states.

"Biological intelligence operates with extraordinary efficiency, coherence, and adaptability," said Erkin Bek, Founder of All Here and the World Meditation League. "Through advanced meditation, the human brain can reliably enter stable yet complex states that modern neuroscience is now able to observe and characterize with high precision. Our initiative explores how these states may help create training models and guide the development of future intelligence systems that are not only more efficient, but also more adaptive."

Attention and Self-Regulation as a Training Model for Organoids

The All Here Bio-Intelligence Initiative approaches meditation not as a philosophical practice, but as a scientifically supported and repeatable method for inducing identifiable neural signatures. These signatures-associated with sustained attention, self-regulation, neural coherence, and low-noise dynamics-are studied as potential blueprints for training models in biological computing systems composed of living human neurons and stem-cell-derived organoids.

Rather than relying on traditional brute-force computation, the initiative explores training frameworks inspired by how the human brain naturally self-organizes under conditions of disciplined attention.

Collaboration and Interdisciplinary Research

The initiative is conducted in collaboration with leading neurobiologists, neuroscientists, and artificial intelligence experts in Switzerland and internationally. By bridging neuroscience, meditation research, and emerging biocomputing technologies, All Here aims to contribute foundational knowledge to the development of next-generation BioAI (Bio Artificial Intelligence).

Addressing the Limits of Silicon-Based AI

Despite rapid progress, silicon-based AI systems increasingly depend on large-scale data centers and escalating energy demands. These approaches lack the adaptive efficiency and self-organizing dynamics inherent to biological intelligence and computation.

The Bio-Intelligence Initiative responds to this challenge by advancing biologically inspired models that emphasize coherence, adaptability, and energy efficiency, offering a research pathway toward more sustainable and adaptive computing systems.

About All Here

All Here is a Geneva-based research and development organization built on three core pillars: Science, Technology and evidence-based Meditation Practice. Through collaboration with leading neuroscientists, high-level practitioners, and world-class institutions, All Here is pioneering the scientific research of the Silent Mind using Quantified Meditation and advanced brain imaging and brain-computer-interface technologies.

For more information, visit allhere.org.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857479/All_Here.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857478/All_Here_Logo.jpg

All Here Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-quantified-meditation-to-bio-computing-all-here-launches-the-bio-intelligence-initiative-302656354.html

