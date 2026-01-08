Turntide Technologies: Turntide to Race with Axial Flux Motor Technology at King of the Hammers

The Sierra Echo-S, powered by double-stacked axial flux motors, to compete in one of the toughest races in the world

Gateshead, U.K., & Atlanta, Jan. 08, 2026, one of the most challenging off-road races in the world. The event combines high-speed desert sections with slow, technical rock crawling that push vehicles and drivers to their limits. While retrofitted electric vehicles have competed in past races, Turntide's Sierra Echo-S aims to be the first purpose-built electric vehicle designed from the ground up to complete the race.

King of the Hammers: The Ultimate Test

King of the Hammers is not just a race. It is the ultimate test of endurance and innovation, pushing machines and drivers with its rigorous course. For Turntide, this race serves as a proving ground to demonstrate that off-road electrification, powered by axial flux motor technology, can thrive in the most extreme conditions and has the ability to transform off-highway vehicles.

Power & Performance

Debuted during SEMA 2025, the Sierra Echo-S, powered by Turntide's compact axial flux motors and power electronics, delivers the maximum torque and efficiency needed to smoothly climb the most challenging steep and uneven surfaces. The compact size of the motors allows them to sit closer to the center of the vehicle for balanced weight, delivering more power to the ground and providing better control and precision during off-road driving. The vehicle also represents an early look at Turntide's integrated capabilities that will be showcased during CONEXPOin Las Vegas, March 3, 2026, through March 7, 2026.

The technology driving the Sierra includes:

Battery: Capacity of 18.6 kilowatt hours

Motor: Axial flux design delivering 235 Newton meters of torque at 1,500 rpm

Voltage: 420 V nominal

Gear ratio: Precision tuned at 4.56 for ultimate control

Tires: Rugged 33-inch tires built for extreme terrain

Power to weight ratio: 2.64 horsepower per pound

Acceleration: 0 mph to 60 mph in 3 seconds

"We are taking on this race to provide a glimpse into the future of off-highway electric mobility," said Jason Glass, North America Business Development Director. "Our technology delivers the performance and torque necessary to excel in the toughest and most demanding conditions from extreme off-road racing to heavy construction. The off-highway industry is at an exciting turning point, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution."

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

