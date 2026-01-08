Corporate Visions, Inc.: Corporate Visions Launches Competency-Based Training and Precision Skills Assessments to Measure and Manage Sales Team Skill Gaps

New offerings combine simulation-based skills measurement with targeted, competency-driven learning paths-so B2B sellers show up stronger in moments that decide deals.

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies worldwide, today announced the launch of Precision Skills Assessments and Competency-Based Skills Training-two connected offerings designed so organizations can pinpoint what top performers do differently, see where each seller is falling short, and target their training and enablement efforts to address the specific skills that impact their win rates.

Enablement leaders face rising pressure to prove that skill development leads to measurable commercial results. Yet most organizations still evaluate seller readiness through self-assessments, manager ratings, or activity metrics that can be useful-but often fail to show how sales reps perform in high-stakes buyer interactions.

Precision Skills Assessments give revenue teams an objective picture of how sellers perform in key moments that affect buying decisions. Competency-Based Skills Training then turns those insights into targeted learning paths-so teams don't just see the skill gaps; they know exactly how to coach, train, and reinforce those behaviors.

Both offerings are built on Corporate Visions' Great 8 sales competency framework, grounded in analysis of 150,000+ B2B buying decisions, which defines the competencies that most predict deal outcomes-whether won, lost, or no-decision.

"Sales enablement has never lacked activity, but it's lacked precision," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions. "Without a clear, objective way to see where sellers are strong, where they're struggling, and what their buyers experience, it's too easy to keep investing in enablement activity that looks productive-but doesn't reliably change results."

In a recent pilot program with Corporate Visions, a global enterprise B2B sales organization found that sellers who scored highest in three specific competencies achieved win rates more than 15 percentage points higher than those who scored lowest. That assessment data means leaders can pinpoint clear coaching priorities instead of applying broad, one-size-fits-all training.

Precision Skills Assessments measure sales rep performance through standardized, scenario-based simulations that mirror real selling situations. Sellers complete a series of role-play simulations, and results are mapped to the Great 8 competencies to reveal each person's strengths and skill gaps. The assessments, developed in partnership with Skillcraft, are designed to support benchmarking across teams and cohorts using psychometrically validated scoring.

"Performance-based, psychometrically calibrated assessments give organizations a reliable way to understand capability-not just confidence," said David Shacklette, Founder of Skillcraft. "That's what makes this data usable for coaching, development, and business impact."

Competency-Based Skills Training organizes learning and development into modular, competency-driven building blocks, so organizations can tailor learning paths based on the gaps uncovered through assessment and performance signals. This new sales training approach supports multiple delivery models, including instructor-led and self-paced digital learning, while giving the entire revenue organization a shared, evidence-backed standard for training, coaching, and reinforcement.

Competency-Based Skills Training and Precision Skills Assessments are available now, and support both acquisition and expansion motions.

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies around the globe. Only with Corporate Visions can you assess your sales teams' skill gaps, train and coach the competencies that predict wins, equip your reps with science-backed stories and skills, and drive measurable growth across acquisition, expansion, and renewal conversations.

Skillcraft is redefining how organizations measure, understand, and grow human capability. As the Precision Skills Intelligence platform, Skillcraft helps enterprise organizations translate behavior change into measurable business impact through psychometrically validated assessments and objective skill data.

