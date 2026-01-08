Karnov Group AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Karnov Group AB (publ)

Karnov Group AB (publ), reg. no. 559016-9016, has today on Thursday, 8 January 2026, held an extraordinary general meeting.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of ordinary shares of series A in the company

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on authorisation for the board of directors to, on one or several occasions before the next annual general meeting, resolve on acquisitions and transfers of ordinary shares of series A in the company.



Acquisition may be made of so many shares that the company's holding of own shares, following the acquisition, amounts to a maximum of five per cent of all shares in the company. Acquisitions of own shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or other regulated markets. Acquisitions of own shares shall be made at a price per share within the price interval prevailing at any given time for the ordinary shares of series A on Nasdaq Stockholm. Payment for the acquired shares shall be made in cash. Transfers may be made of own shares held by the company at the time of the board of directors' resolution to transfer shares. Transfers of own shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or by other means than on Nasdaq Stockholm. Transfers of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only be made at a price per share within the price interval prevailing at any given time for the ordinary share of series A on Nasdaq Stockholm. Transfers of own shares by other means than on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made against payment in cash, in kind or by way of set-off, and the price shall be established so that the transfer is made on market terms. Transfers of own shares by other means than on Nasdaq Stockholm may be made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.



The purpose of an acquisition or a transfer of own shares, and the reason for any transfer with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, shall be to optimise and improve the capital structure of the company, thereby creating additional shareholder value.Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the meeting in accordance with the above are available on the company's website. Minutes from the meeting will be made available on the company's websiteno later than two weeks after the meeting.Erik Berggren, Head of Investor RelationsTelephone: +46 707 597 668Email:This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 8 January 2026 at 10.30 a.m. CET.clears the path to justice, providing mission critical knowledge and workflow solutions to European legal professionals. With content provided by over 7,000 well-renowned authors and experts, Karnov Group delivers knowledge and insights, enabling more than 400,000 users to make better decisions, faster - every day. With offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, France, Spain and Portugal, Karnov Group employs around 1,200 people. The Karnov share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment under the ticker "KAR". For more information, please visit