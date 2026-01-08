Access-Power & Co., Inc.: Access Power & Co., Inc. Announces Strategic Expansion of Racks Billiards' Partnership with the APA to Host Major Tournaments Regionally

SANFORD, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTCID:ACCR), a publicly traded company focused on growth through strategic operating subsidiaries, today announced the continued expansion of its Racks Billiards brand through a growing partnership with the American Poolplayers Association (APA). This initiative positions Racks Billiards as a premier host venue for major APA tournaments throughout the region.

Through this strengthened relationship, Racks Billiards is increasingly being selected as a preferred destination for league championships, qualifier events, and large-scale competitive tournaments. The expansion is expected to drive increased customer traffic, enhance brand visibility, and create additional revenue opportunities through event hosting, food and beverage sales, merchandise, and sponsorship activity.

"This growing partnership with the APA represents an important milestone for Access Power & Co. and for the Racks Billiards brand," said Pedro Botta, Chief Executive Officer of Access Power & Co., Inc. "Becoming a regional host for major tournaments not only strengthens our presence in the competitive billiards community, but also supports our broader strategy of building scalable, experience-driven businesses that create long-term shareholder value."

The APA represents millions of players and thousands of leagues nationwide. Its continued collaboration with Racks Billiards reflects confidence in the venue's tournament-grade facilities, operational capabilities, and commitment to delivering a professional experience for players and spectators alike.

"Racks Billiards has demonstrated the professionalism, capacity, and community focus that our league looks for in host venues," said James Harper, APA Representative. "We are excited to continue expanding our tournament footprint regionally in partnership with their team."

Access Power & Co., Inc. expects the expanded tournament hosting program to contribute to both near-term performance and long-term growth by diversifying revenue streams, increasing market exposure, and strengthening brand equity.

About Racks Billiards

Racks Billiards is a premier billiards and entertainment concept offering professional-grade tables, tournament-level operations, and a community-focused environment serving league players, competitive professionals, and recreational guests.

About Access Power & Co., Inc.

Access Power & Co., Inc. (OTC:ACCR) is a publicly traded company focused on identifying, acquiring, and developing operating businesses with scalable growth potential. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the Company seeks to build long-term value for shareholders across its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute strategic initiatives, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Access Power & Co., Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Website Racksbilliards.com

For more information email Info@racksbilliards.com

SOURCE: Access-Power & Co., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/access-power-and-co.-inc.-announces-strategic-expansion-of-racks-billiards-partne-1125352