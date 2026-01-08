AMRA Medical, the global leader in MRI-based fat distribution and muscle composition analytics, alongside Dutch preventative healthcare leader Prescan, are pleased to announce the official launch of our cutting-edge AMRA BCP Scan service, powered by AMRA Profiler (CE, NB 2862), in the Netherlands. The launch, which marks BCP Scan's third new market entry of 2025 (Sweden Germany), expands the availability of our service within the EU into the Netherlands through an exclusive partnership with Prescan, an independent health wellness clinic in Baarn which specializes in preventive health screenings and care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108381985/en/

AMRA BCP Scan available at Prescan

AMRA's CEO, Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, stated, "This is another important step in bringing our mission of driving scientific breakthroughs into the clinic by enabling deeper understanding of health and disease through MRI-based biomarkers to the global stage. By partnering with Prescan, we're excited to help them empower individuals in the Netherlands to take proactive control of their health using AMRA BCP Scan.

The AMRA BCP Scan service provides clinicians with fat distribution measurements, including visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and liver fat, in addition to muscle composition biomarkers that comprise a detailed body composition profile (BCP) to assist in the assessment of health risks. Implemented directly in the clinic, the service delivers rapid, precise, and standardized body composition measurements, contextualizing insights at the individual patient level with high accuracy.

At launch, Prescan will make AMRA BCP Scan available to customers as a standalone product, and will be the only center offering BCP Scan in the Netherlands. Haif Rood Nawzad, CEO of Prescan, remarked that "This collaboration with AMRA represents an important step forward in preventive diagnostics at Prescan. By adding precise measurement of visceral fat and assisting our clinicians with assessing their metabolic risk to our offering, we further expand our advanced MRI portfolio and provide clients with clinically relevant insights that go beyond traditional imaging. It perfectly aligns with our vision to continuously innovate and improve early detection in preventive healthcare."

Currently, AMRA BCP Scan service is additionally available through AMRA's service provision in the US, Canada, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK with plans to roll out in more countries in 2026 and beyond.

If you or your organization are based in the currently cleared markets and would like to know more about bringing the AMRA BCP Scan service to your clinic, or if you want to learn more about how AMRA is using MRI-based fat distribution and muscle composition measures to advance both research and clinical care, please contact us here or reach out to one of our knowledgeable scientists at info@amramedical.com.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional body composition metrics. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Built on rigorous science and driven by continuous innovation, AMRA's solutions are designed to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare and pharmaceutical development. Through standardized, cloud-based workflows and strategic collaboration, we enable partners to access actionable data with clarity and confidence-accelerating progress from early-stage discovery to impactful clinical outcomes.

About Prescan

Prescan is an independent preventive healthcare organization based in the Netherlands, specializing in early health detection and lifestyle advice. Founded in 2003, Prescan combines advanced MRI diagnostics with cardiology, dermatology, and blood testing. With a wide variety of examinations available, ranging from targeted scans to comprehensive full-body screenings, Prescan enables clients to gain rapid, in-depth insight into their health, with results discussed immediately by medical specialists.

You can contact Prescan with any questions you might have by filling out their contact form, or by reaching out directly to info@prescan.nl to get in touch with one of their representatives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108381985/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Marie Börjesson, VP Brand Marketing

marie.borjesson@amramedical.com