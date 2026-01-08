Red Lab, LLC: New Website MonitorMamdani.com Aggregates Prediction Market Odds, Viral Content, and News in One Place

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / A new political intelligence site, MonitorMamdani.com, has launched with a simple but powerful dashboard to monitor new NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's progress and promises as mayor, with a backdrop of Virlo.ai viral data and prediction market data from platforms like Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com.
The site brings together real-time prediction market odds, viral social content, and relevant news coverage around Zohran Mamdani into a single, continuously updating dashboard.
"Markets price reality faster than pundits. Viral content moves opinion faster than press releases. News explains it after the fact. We put all three in one place." - Virlo team
What Makes MonitorMamdani.com Different
Unlike traditional news trackers or social feeds, MonitorMamdani.com is built around signal, with a valuable overlay.
All prediction market odds, side-by-side
Users can see live odds from major prediction markets in one view, making it easy to track how probabilities shift as events unfold.
Viral content before it hits the headlines
The site surfaces trending clips, posts, and narratives gaining traction across short-form platforms, showing how public attention is moving in real time.
Only the news that actually matters
Instead of endless articles, MonitorMamdani.com highlights the most relevant reporting tied directly to market movement, viral momentum, and the campaign.
"If it moves markets or goes viral, it shows up here."
Built for the Way Information Actually Spreads
Politics today doesn't move in clean cycles. A viral video can shift sentiment overnight. A single headline can move markets. MonitorMamdani.com is designed around that thesis using best-in-class data.
The platform continuously monitors:
prediction market pricing
short-form social virality
breaking and contextual news
All without forcing users to piece the story together themselves.
A New Standard for Political Monitoring, With More to Come From the Virlo.ai Team
MonitorMamdani.com isn't trying to replace journalism or social platforms. It's doing something simpler: organizing reality as it unfolds.
For researchers, traders, journalists, and politically curious readers, it offers a faster way to understand momentum, sentiment, and probability in one glance.
Learn more or start monitoring now at https://monitormamdani.com
About Red Lab, LLC
Red Lab, LLC is a research and development company focused on building data-driven tools that surface signal from noise across media, markets, and emerging narratives.
