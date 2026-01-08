Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 15:38 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Red Lab, LLC: New Website MonitorMamdani.com Aggregates Prediction Market Odds, Viral Content, and News in One Place

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / A new political intelligence site, MonitorMamdani.com, has launched with a simple but powerful dashboard to monitor new NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's progress and promises as mayor, with a backdrop of Virlo.ai viral data and prediction market data from platforms like Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com.

The site brings together real-time prediction market odds, viral social content, and relevant news coverage around Zohran Mamdani into a single, continuously updating dashboard.

"Markets price reality faster than pundits. Viral content moves opinion faster than press releases. News explains it after the fact. We put all three in one place." - Virlo team

What Makes MonitorMamdani.com Different

Unlike traditional news trackers or social feeds, MonitorMamdani.com is built around signal, with a valuable overlay.

All prediction market odds, side-by-side
Users can see live odds from major prediction markets in one view, making it easy to track how probabilities shift as events unfold.

Viral content before it hits the headlines
The site surfaces trending clips, posts, and narratives gaining traction across short-form platforms, showing how public attention is moving in real time.

Only the news that actually matters
Instead of endless articles, MonitorMamdani.com highlights the most relevant reporting tied directly to market movement, viral momentum, and the campaign.

"If it moves markets or goes viral, it shows up here."

Built for the Way Information Actually Spreads

Politics today doesn't move in clean cycles. A viral video can shift sentiment overnight. A single headline can move markets. MonitorMamdani.com is designed around that thesis using best-in-class data.

The platform continuously monitors:

  • prediction market pricing

  • short-form social virality

  • breaking and contextual news

All without forcing users to piece the story together themselves.

A New Standard for Political Monitoring, With More to Come From the Virlo.ai Team

MonitorMamdani.com isn't trying to replace journalism or social platforms. It's doing something simpler: organizing reality as it unfolds.

For researchers, traders, journalists, and politically curious readers, it offers a faster way to understand momentum, sentiment, and probability in one glance.

Learn more or start monitoring now at https://monitormamdani.com

About Red Lab, LLC

Red Lab, LLC is a research and development company focused on building data-driven tools that surface signal from noise across media, markets, and emerging narratives.

Name: Nic Mauro
Organization: Virlo.ai
Email: info@virlo.ai
Website: https://virlo.ai

SOURCE: Red Lab, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-website-monitormamdani.com-aggregates-prediction-market-odds-1125213

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.