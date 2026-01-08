Envision Energy: Envision Breaks into Brazil with 630MW Casa dos Ventos Project, Deploying AI-Driven Wind Power at Scale

SAO PAULO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has signed a 630MW wind turbine supply and a 30-year long-term service agreement with Casa dos Ventos, Brazil's largest renewable energy developer. This landmark project marks Envision's first net-zero energy deployment in Brazil and establishes a broader strategic partnership, delivering AI-enabled, end-to-end renewable energy solutions to accelerate Brazil's energy transition and strengthen its position as a global green energy hub. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Lei Zhang, Chairman of Envision , and Mário Araripe, Founder of Casa dos Ventos.

Under the agreement, Envision will supply its customized 8.xMW Galileo AI wind turbines, among the largest single-capacity units deployed in Brazil to date. Powered by its Tianshu Large Energy Model and Tianji Large Weather Model, the turbines integrate Envision's global large-scale wind system expertise with Brazil's local resources, grid conditions, and technical standards, enabling customers to maximize energy output, reliability, and long-term project value. Building on Casa dos Ventos' leadership in onshore wind and Envision's end-to-end, full-stack net-zero capabilities, the partnership may expand beyond turbine supply to include collaboration in full lifecycle digital asset management, AI-driven data centers (AIDC), and integrated green hydrogen and ammonia solutions, jointly advancing next-generation renewable energy systems.

"Our decision to partner with Envision is grounded in its leading technology, advanced AI capabilities, and long-term commitment with Brazil as a strategic market," said Lucas Araripe, executive director of Casa dos Ventos. "This collaboration will enable the delivery of high-quality, large-scale wind projects with reliability and performance, while accelerating the growth of emerging industries and attracting advanced technologies. Beyond supporting Brazil's energy transition and the expansion of the country's renewable energy matrix, the project will also generate lasting socio-economic benefits - bringing green jobs and development for several local communities."

"Brazil has emerged as a global leader in renewable energy, with clean sources supplying nearly 90% of the country's electricity. As the government diversifies the energy mix, non-hydro renewables such as wind and solar are becoming a strategic pillar of Brazil's energy transition." said Henry Peng, Senior Vice President and President of Latin America and the European Region at Envision Energy. "As one of the earliest global renewable energy companies to invest in Brazil, our partnership with Casa dos Ventos goes far beyond turbine supply. We commit to explore topics such as AI-enabled, system-level net-zero solutions across wind, AIDC, green hydrogen, energy storage, and sustainable aviation fuel. Together, we aim to drive high-quality energy growth, strengthen local supply chains, accelerate emerging green industries, and support Brazil's net-zero transition, creating new prosperity for Brazil and across Latin America."

The agreement follows a series of high-level exchanges and strategic dialogues between the two companies. In May 2025, Lei Zhang met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the President's visit to China to discuss Brazil's green energy transition, net-zero industrial parks, and emerging sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel and green hydrogen. In September 2025, Mário and Lucas Araripe visited Envision for further discussions on advancing net-zero industries. This partnership represents the systematic introduction of Envision's proven net-zero technologies, standards, and industrial park model into Brazil, creating a scalable benchmark for energy transition and carbon neutrality across Latin America, boosting industry confidence, attracting international attention, and supporting sustainable growth.

