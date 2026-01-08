Anzeige
Exodus Movement, Inc. December 2025 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics
WKN: A40515 | ISIN: US30209R1068
08.01.2026
Exodus Movement, Inc. December 2025 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or "the company"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced an update to selected digital asset holdings of Exodus' corporate treasury, as well as updated user and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of December 31, 2025:

The Company ended the year with a debt-free balance sheet, reflecting disciplined capital management during a period of continued product expansion.

Exodus CFO James Gernetzke remarked: "During December, we fully paid off the debt incurred with Galaxy Digital as part of our announced acquisition of W3C, and we enter 2026 debt free. We expect additional future cash outlays as part of the W3C acquisition once the transaction closes."

Selected Digital Asset Holdings (Unaudited)

  • Bitcoin (BTC): 1,704 BTC as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1,902 BTC as of November 30, 2025.
  • Ethereum (ETH): 1,898 ETH as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2,802 as of November 30, 2025.
  • Solana (SOL): 12,473 SOL as of December 31, 2025, compared to 31,050 as of November 30, 2025.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 1.5 million as of December 31, 2025. That figure remains unchanged from 1.5 million MAUs as of November 30, 2025.

  • Stable MAUs reflect a resilient, loyal core customer base as Exodus users continue to rely on Exodus across market cycles.

Swap Volume

  • Exodus' exchange provider processed volume was $360 million for the month of December 2025, of which $75 million (21%) originated from the company's XO Swap partners. This volume compares with $549 million exchange provider processed volume in November 2025, of which $200 million (36%) originated from XO Swap partners.

About Exodus
Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its solutions include XO Swap and Exodus Pay - industry-leading tools for swap aggregation, and an upcoming consumer card and payments experience using stablecoins.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus-

Investor Contact
investors@exodus.com

Media Contact
Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications
exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information
Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "will," "expect," "would," "should," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "believes," "views", "estimates", or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management's confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, future acquisition expenses, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in "Item 1. Business" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2025, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


