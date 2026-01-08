MSC Income Fund, Inc.: MSC Income Fund Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Private Loan Portfolio Activity

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MSIF) ("MSC Income" or the "Fund") is pleased to announce the following recent activity in its private loan portfolio. During the fourth quarter of 2025, MSC Income originated new or increased commitments in its private loan portfolio of $131.8 million and funded total investments across its private loan portfolio with a cost basis totaling $100.9 million.

The following represent notable new private loan commitments and investments during the fourth quarter of 2025:

$12.0 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $3.4 million in a first lien senior secured revolver, $13.7 million in first lien senior secured delayed draw term loans and $0.9 million in equity to a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality coffee, tea and other beverage solutions;

$12.9 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $2.6 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $13.8 million in a first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan to a provider of satellite operations and command software for defense and intelligence platforms;

$21.6 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $6.2 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $0.6 million in equity to a manufacturer of medium and high-voltage disconnect switches and substation solutions for electrical utilities and transmission applications;

$16.0 million in a first lien senior secured term loan, $2.5 million in a first lien senior secured revolver and $0.5 million in equity to a provider of applied behavior analysis therapy supporting children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in centers across the country;

$15.9 million in a first lien senior secured term loan to a provider of digital marketing and web-development solutions;

Increased commitment of $3.4 million in an incremental first lien senior secured revolver to a wholesaler of closeout and value-priced products; and

Increased commitment of $0.6 million in an incremental first lien senior secured term loan and $1.9 million in an incremental first lien senior secured delayed draw term loan to a provider of specialized welding and related energy infrastructure services.

As of December 31, 2025, MSC Income's private loan portfolio included total investments at cost of approximately $821.7 million across 81 unique companies. The private loan portfolio, as a percentage of cost, included 92.1% invested in first lien senior secured debt investments and 7.9% invested in equity investments or other securities.

ABOUT MSC INCOME FUND, INC.

The Fund (www.mscincomefund.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides debt capital to private companies owned by or in the process of being acquired by a private equity fund. The Fund's portfolio investments are typically made to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. The Fund seeks to partner with private equity fund sponsors and primarily invests in secured debt investments within its private loan investment strategy. The Fund also maintains a portfolio of customized long-term debt and equity investments in lower middle market companies, and through those investments, the Fund has partnered with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams in co-investments with Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") utilizing the customized "one-stop" debt and equity financing solutions provided in Main Street's lower middle market investment strategy. The Fund's private loan portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million. The Fund's lower middle market portfolio companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

ABOUT MSC ADVISER I, LLC

MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSCA") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Main Street that is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. MSCA serves as the investment adviser and administrator of the Fund in addition to several other advisory clients.

