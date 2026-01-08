SEI Investments Company: SEI Appoints Jeff Benfield as Chief Product Officer

Centralized Product Development Accelerates Enterprise Innovation and Delivery

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the appointment of Jeff Benfield as Chief Product Officer. Reporting to Zach Womack, Chief Technology Officer, Benfield will lead SEI's enterprise product strategy, development, and execution. In this new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the full product lifecycle-from ideation and creation to execution and optimization-and ensuring alignment with SEI's business goals, growth opportunities, regulatory requirements, and the evolving needs of clients.

Benfield previously served as Head of Platform Strategy and Operations for SEI's Asset Management business. In that role, he led the strategic vision, roadmap, and execution of the investment and technology suite of solutions for SEI's independent advisor, institutional, and private wealth management businesses, with a focus on tools used by client-facing professionals at financial advisory firms.

Commenting on Benfield's appointment, Womack said:

"Jeff's proven ability to drive product innovation and his deep understanding of the financial technology landscape will help us deliver solutions that not only meet but anticipate our clients' needs. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping our product vision and ensuring that SEI remains at the forefront of industry transformation.

"Building efficient, scalable, and client-centric products enables us to deliver greater value and drive long-term growth. Jeff will add tremendous value to our technology and product organization as we continue to set new standards for quality, reliability, and innovation."

Benfield added:

"Technology is fundamentally reshaping how firms operate and serve clients. We have a unique opportunity to lead this change by delivering innovative, scalable solutions that set new benchmarks for the industry. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to enhance user experiences and drive product strategy that positions SEI for long-term growth and success."

Benfield first joined SEI in 2014 in a strategy, transformation, and product management role for the company's global Private Banking business. He has more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving in a range of product management and program management roles over his career-including positions at Vanguard, BNY Mellon's Pershing/Albridge, and Axa Advisors. He holds a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University, an MBA degree from Texas A&M University, a Certificate in Financial Planning from Wake Forest University and is a Certified Financial Planner.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Sept. 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.8 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Alicia Rudd Eric Hazard SEI Vested +1 610-676-3887 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE SEI Investments Company