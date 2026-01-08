ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation: ZYUS Life Sciences Reports Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 Trial Evaluating Novel Non-Opioid Pain Drug

Early Data Suggests a Trend Toward Improvement in Pain Efficacy

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: ZYUS), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel non-opioid drug candidates for pain management, today announced favourable preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 (Unique Treatment of Oncology Pain in Advanced Cancer) trial evaluating Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients experiencing moderate to severe cancer-related pain.

Preliminary Results Highlights

UTOPIA-1 is a single-arm, proof-of-concept study designed to investigate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in patients with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain.

Preliminary results from the Phase 2a are based on the data from the first 25% of enrolled patients who have completed treatment in the UTOPIA-1 trial. Early data suggest:

Reduction in average daily pain, pain interference, and pain severity.

Reduction in opioid dosing for breakthrough pain.

No serious adverse events related to Trichomylin® softgel capsules.

Trichomylin® softgel capsules were generally well tolerated, with the majority of adverse reactions being expected, mild, and occurring during dose titration, consistent with the Company's Phase 1 Z-TRI-10001 trial (NCT04867057).

"This is an important milestone, as it allows us to assess early outcomes from the first cohort of five patients who have completed treatment and further validates our clinical trial design in this challenging patient population" said Dr. Julie Stakiw, Chief Medical Officer of ZYUS. "These results provide initial insight into the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules as the UTOPIA-1 trial continues to generate the data needed to support the possible progression into later-stage trials."

"These positive preliminary findings reflect the culmination of more than seven years of scientific rigor and disciplined clinical development," said Brent Zettl, Chief Executive Officer of ZYUS. While the data remains early, the signals we are seeing reinforce our belief that Trichomylin® softgel capsules have the potential to address cancer-related pain through a non-opioid alternative and support our continued efforts to generate robust clinical evidence."

For more information about the Phase 2a trial, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and introduce products that serve as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the enrollment of additional patients in UTOPIA-1, the possibility of progression of the UTOPIA-1 trial to later stage trials, the Company's ability to bring to market innovative therapies for pain management, commercialization of innovative therapies for pain management, and the Company's beliefs regarding potential shareholder value. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, including the risk that final data of the Phase 2a UTOPIA-1 trial will be inconsistent with the preliminary data, the risk that the enrollment of additional patients will be delayed or will not occur, the risk that the later stage trials will not be feasible or possible, and the risk that the Company will be unable to continue funding the UTOPIA-1 trials or its operations. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

The disclosure in this news release has been approved by Brent Zettl, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

