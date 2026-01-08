Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 16:12 Uhr
Aily Labs Launches "Lead Boldly" - a New Call for Decisive Leadership in the AI Era

  • New campaign challenges leaders to move beyond AI experimentation and confront indecision as the biggest leadership risk today
  • Lead Boldly dramatizes this shift by demonstrating the clarity and momentum unlocked by Aily's AI Decision Intelligence
  • The campaign serves as a manifesto for enterprise leaders with a powerful call to action: Get the edge. Lead Boldly.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aily Labs, creator of the first AI-native Decision Intelligence (AI DI) platform for global enterprises, today unveiled Lead Boldly, a new global campaign calling on enterprise leaders to fundamentally rethink how decisions are made in an era defined by volatility, speed, and constant disruption.

Aily Labs Logo

The campaign serves as a manifesto for enterprise leaders, challenging them to confront a growing and often overlooked risk in modern business: the inability to act with confidence when decisions matter most.

Despite unprecedented access to data and analytics, many organizations remain stuck in analysis, reviews, and consensus-building - slowing action when it matters most. Lead Boldly introduces Aily as an essential, always-on decision intelligence layer that empowers leaders to decide and execute with certainty in real time.

"Every person makes thousands of decisions in a day. In an enterprise, that becomes tens of thousands of decisions across employees. That's where organizations freeze, facing a decision paradox," said Bianca Anghelina, Founder and CEO of Aily Labs. "That's the problem Aily is solving. Lead Boldly is about how we surface the highest-impact decisions in real time and eliminate decision latency. It allows leaders to be bold moving from insight to action in minutes, not weeks. AI has changed what's possible and leadership must catch up."

From Insight to Action: A New Era of Leadership Powered by AI DI

Lead Boldly signals a reset in how leadership works in the age of AI. When volatility is constant and speed is non-negotiable, advantage no longer comes from more data, it comes from decision certainty.

The film champions leaders who choose to know, not guess. Aily's AI Decision Intelligence delivers predictive clarity that turns hesitation into conviction and insight into execution. This is leadership powered by certainty.

Visually, Lead Boldly breaks the traditional boardroom mold. A punk metaphor represents the inner shift AI enables-bold leadership spirit unleashed when decisions are no longer driven by instinct or delay. With the Aily app in hand, leaders act faster and convert uncertainty into momentum. AI DI; the new competitive advantage.

Aily developed the Lead Boldly campaign in collaboration with Claritas Communications - a UK-based communications agency - and Samuel Abrahams, a BAFTA-nominated English film director who has written and directed across drama, documentary, and commercials. True to Aily's AI-first DNA, the campaign was created using the latest AI-enabled virtual production techniques; AI, telling the story of AI-driven leadership.

Learn more about the Lead Boldly campaign at https://ailylabs.com/why-aily/lead-boldly.

About Aily Labs

Aily Labs is transforming how global enterprises make decisions by combining enterprise data with AI, machine learning, and large language models into a single Decision Intelligence platform that delivers tangible, high-impact business results. Its Super Agent orchestrates autonomous AI agents that both recommend and execute decisions-delivering measurable ROI from day one.

The platform integrates seamlessly into workflows, helping Fortune 500 companies optimize performance, break down data silos, and accelerate decision-making across finance, supply chain, R&D, commercial operations, and more.

Founded in 2020, Aily Labs operates globally with teams of AI data scientists, engineers, business and product experts.

For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

Aily Labs Contact
Ken Huang
Ken.Huang@AilyLabs.com

Jessica Muldoon
AilyLabs@ruderfinn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417466/Aily_Labs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aily-labs-launches-lead-boldly--a-new-call-for-decisive-leadership-in-the-ai-era-302656580.html

