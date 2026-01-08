Machine Vision Camera Market worth $10.19 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Machine Vision Camera Market is expected to grow from USD 6.73 billion in 2025 to USD 10.19 billion by 2030. This growth represents a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 201 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Machine Vision Camera Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Machine Vision Camera Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 6.73 billion

USD 6.73 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.19 billion

USD 10.19 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 8.6%

Machine Vision Camera Market Trends & Insights:

The machine vision camera market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rapid adoption of automation and the rising need for high-speed, high-resolution imaging across diverse manufacturing sectors.

By imaging spectrum, the Visible + IR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%.

By frame rate, >125 fps segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By region, the Asia Pacific dominated the machine vision camera market, accounting for a 41% share in 2024.

The rise in automation in the electronics, automotive, and packaging industries drives market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on high-speed, high-resolution imaging to improve defect detection and production accuracy. The adoption of machine vision is also supported by advances in CMOS sensor technology and high-bandwidth interfaces, such as GigE, CoaXPress, and USB3. These advances significantly boost data transfer and imaging performance in complex inspection environments. The market is benefiting from the increasing use of smart cameras and edge AI vision systems in factory automation and logistics. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of semiconductor fabrication, EV battery production, and electronics assembly is raising demand for precision imaging. However, the industry faces a significant challenge of a shortage of skilled machine vision engineers for system integration. This shortage may delay deployment timelines and limit adoption in advanced manufacturing settings.

By imaging spectrum, the visible spectrum cameras segment is expected to hold the largest share in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period.

By imaging spectrum, the visible spectrum cameras segment is expected to hold the largest share in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period, driven by its wide industrial applicability and cost-efficient deployment. Visible-spectrum cameras are extensively used across electronics manufacturing, automotive assembly, packaging, and food processing for applications such as component inspection, surface defect detection, label verification, and assembly validation. Their high-resolution output, fast processing capability, and compatibility with standard lighting conditions make them ideal for high-speed production environments. Ongoing advancements in CMOS sensors, global shutter technology, and high-bandwidth interfaces are further enhancing performance, strengthening the segment's dominance. As manufacturers seek reliable and scalable inspection solutions, visible-spectrum cameras remain the preferred choice across diverse industrial workflows.

By frame rate, the 25-125 fps segment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period.

The 25-125 fps frame rate segment is expected to secure the second-largest market share, driven by its broad applicability across industrial inspection tasks that require reliable speed and high image quality. Cameras within this range offer an optimal balance between frame rate, resolution, and processing efficiency, making them well-suited for electronics assembly, automotive inspection, packaging verification, and general manufacturing workflows. Their ability to capture fast-moving objects with sufficient clarity supports accurate defect detection and measurement in mid- to high-speed production environments. Additionally, advancements in CMOS sensors and high-bandwidth interfaces are enhancing performance within this segment, further increasing adoption as manufacturers seek cost-effective yet high-performing imaging solutions across diverse industrial applications.

By industry, the food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By industry, the food & beverages industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the machine vision camera market during the forecast period, driven by the sector's increasing focus on quality assurance, safety compliance, and production efficiency. Machine vision cameras are being widely adopted for applications such as contamination detection, label and packaging verification, fill-level inspection, and surface defect identification. High-speed processing and high-resolution imaging enable real-time monitoring across fast-moving production lines, helping manufacturers minimize errors and reduce waste. The growing shift toward automation, stricter regulatory standards, and rising consumer expectations for consistent product quality are further accelerating demand. Additionally, advancements in smart cameras and edge processing are enabling more accurate and scalable inspection solutions across diverse food and beverage operations.

By region, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the machine vision camera industry, driven by rapid industrialization, large-scale manufacturing expansion, and strong government support for automation and digital transformation. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in electronics production, semiconductor fabrication, EV manufacturing, and advanced packaging lines, creating substantial demand for high-performance machine vision cameras. The region's fast adoption of smart factories, robotics, and AI-enabled inspection systems is further accelerating market growth. Additionally, the presence of a robust electronics supply chain and increasing emphasis on quality control and high-speed production processes are strengthening camera deployment across industries. As automation deepens across the Asia Pacific, machine vision cameras will continue to be essential for enabling precision, efficiency, and scalable inspection capabilities.

Major companies operating in the machine vision camera companies include Keyence Corporation (Japan), Basler AG (Germany), Cognex Corporation (US), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), AMETEK Inc. (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), TKH Group (Netherlands), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Toshiba Teli Corporation (Japan), JAI A/S (Denmark), and IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH (Germany), among others.

