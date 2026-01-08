Inogen Alliance Ranked 37 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

Environment Analyst's annual Market Assessment identifies the leading firms in the Global environmental & sustainability (E&S) consulting market by E&S consulting revenue.

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Inogen Alliance today announced it is ranked 37 in Environment Analyst's latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment. Our collective ranking when combined with Antea Group, which is listed separately at #17, would put the Inogen Alliance at #15 globally

The report, researched and curated by Environment Analyst, the trusted intelligence hub for the environmental and sustainability consulting sector, identifies the leading Global consultancies in the environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting sector based on their E&S consulting revenue from financial year 2024.

The state-of-the-industry report provides a unique window into market dynamics, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, M&A insights and growth opportunities.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our global Alliance now with 25 years of history, and our shared commitment to delivering meaningful impact for clients and communities." said Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance. "As we move forward, our focus is firmly on our purpose helping organizations operate more responsibly, resiliently, and sustainably by connecting trusted local expertise with a globally aligned strategy. Through deeper collaboration across our Alliance, continued investment in people and innovation, and a clear focus on client outcomes, we are building the next phase of Inogen Alliance to support organizations navigating accelerating environmental, regulatory, and societal change."

The report is based on data from 38 leading Global E&S consulting firms, who account for 65% of the total Global market.

The data featured in the report for the Global Top 38 leading companies is based on figures for the latest fiscal year end. The data is submitted via Environment Analyst's annual survey and/or estimated based on publicly available annual reports and public information sources where gaps exist. Each firm is given the opportunity to review and verify their data on an ongoing basis, to ensure the information is accurate.

Environment Analyst's definition of environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting is: "The provision of specialist technical, management, risk, analytics and strategic advisory services to help organisations understand, manage, and minimise their impacts to protect and enhance the environment and communities, and proactively respond to climate change, the nature crisis and associated impacts".

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is the trusted intelligence hub for the environmental and sustainability consulting sector, with a global membership community of over 40,000 environmental professionals. Market Intelligence Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, featuring bespoke market intelligence reports, data sets, competitor profiles, business news and insights.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates, listen to our podcast and follow us on LinkedIn.

