Sadie Partners with Gray Collection to Power Voice AI Across Its Hotel and Restaurant Portfolio

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Sadie, the AI-powered host for the hospitality industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Gray Collection, a leading hospitality group known for its portfolio of boutique hotels and destination restaurants in Montreal and Ottawa. Through this partnership, Sadie will deploy its conversational voice AI across Gray Collection's hotels and restaurants, as part of an ongoing, multi-phase deployment designed to support high-volume guest communication while delivering consistently excellent guest experience.

Gray Collection's portfolio includes Hotel William Gray, Auberge du Vieux-Port, Le Petit Hôtel, Lofts du Vieux-Port and Le Metcalfe, as well as acclaimed dining destinations such as Jacopo, Maggie Oakes, Benjamin and Terrasse William Gray.

Built specifically for hospitality, Sadie's voice AI helps ensure guest calls are answered promptly, booking opportunities are captured, and inquiries are handled efficiently and accurately. By automating routine calls, reservations, and guest inquiries, Sadie enables Gray Collection teams to reduce operational friction, eliminate manual errors, and stay focused on in-person service.

"At Gray Collection, every interaction plays a role in shaping the guest experience," said Dimitri Antonopoulos, President of Gray Collection. "Partnering with Sadie allows us to support our teams during peak moments while ensuring our guests receive timely, thoughtful responses, whether they're booking a table, calling a hotel, or asking a simple question."

"We are proud to partner with Gray Collection, an operator that consistently leads with innovation and service excellence," said Stuart Lachovsky, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Sales, Sadie AI. "Our Voice AI delivers intelligent automation that scales with demand. Every call becomes an opportunity captured and every guest interaction becomes faster, clearer and more personalized."

Sadie's deployment across Gray Collection's hotel and restaurant portfolio began in 2025, with phased rollouts continuing through 2026.

About Gray Collection

Gray Collection is a family-owned hospitality group dedicated to creating meaningful and memorable experiences through thoughtfully designed hotels, restaurants, and wellness spaces. Driven by a passion for excellence, authenticity, and human connection, Gray Collection blends heritage architecture, contemporary design, and attentive service to offer guests a true sense of place. Each property is guided by a commitment to warm hospitality, sustainability, and emotional connection. For more information, visit https://graycollection.com/.

About Sadie

Sadie empowers hospitality businesses with AI-driven solutions that streamline customer interactions and free up staff to focus on in-person service. As the AI-powered host for the industry, Sadie delivers seamless, intelligent voice experiences that help venues secure bookings, manage guest inquiries, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Montreal and owned by Valsoft, Sadie is transforming how hospitality connects with guests by making every interaction effortless, personal, and revenue-generating. For more information, visit https://www.heysadie.ai/.

Media Contact

Thierry Tardif

Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Sadie

Sadie x Gray Collection Press Release_EN_FINAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sadie-partners-with-gray-collection-to-power-voice-ai-across-its-1125509