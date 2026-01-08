Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026 16:14 Uhr
SearchneedsLOVE Disrupts Digital Advertising Market with Global Launch of Accountability-Driven SEO Platform

German Tech-Startup introduces the first performance-guaranteed SEO solution to protect corporate marketing budgets from "black box" algorithms

BERLIN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global digital ad spend continues to rise, businesses are increasingly demanding transparency and results. Today, German technology provider SearchneedsLOVE announced the official launch of a platform designed to shift the financial risk of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) from the client to the provider.

The company is introducing a first-of-its-kind technical performance guarantee: If a business implements the platform's data-driven recommendations and fails to see ranking improvements within six months, SearchneedsLOVE's technical team intervenes at no additional cost to the client.

Ending the Era of Unpredictable Marketing Spend

"For years, SEO has been a 'black box' for CEOs and CFOs, often viewed as a speculative investment with no guaranteed return," says Benjamin Wenderoth, Founder of SearchneedsLOVE. "By decoding the mathematical principles behind search engine logic, we are transforming SEO from an uncertain marketing expense into a predictable, high-yield business utility."

Economic Impact for SMBs and Enterprises

The platform leverages proprietary "LOVE" technology to filter through the noise of digital metrics. By identifying and eliminating toxic digital assets that drain budgets, SearchneedsLOVE allows companies to focus resources on strategies with a mathematically proven success rate.

"In an era where every marketing dollar is scrutinized, we provide the ultimate safety net," Wenderoth adds. "Our goal is to democratize top-tier search visibility for businesses of all sizes, ensuring that quality and relevance-not just the size of the budget-determine market leadership."

Availability

The SearchneedsLOVE platform is available for global deployment effective immediately, offering a scalable solution for local businesses and international corporations alike.

About SearchneedsLOVE

SearchneedsLOVE is a next-generation SEO intelligence platform headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company leverages its proprietary LOVE technology to make professional search rankings accessible and predictable. Its mission is to simplify SEO to the level of a household utility.



Contact: Benjamin Wenderoth, b.wenderoth@searchneedslove.com Website: https://www.searchneedslove.com/en/home/ Press Kit: https://www.searchneedslove.com/en/press-relations

