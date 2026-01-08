Anzeige
Plarium Global Ltd.: Assassin's Creed Leaps Into RAID: Shadow Legends Through Plarium and Ubisoft Partnership
Plarium Global Ltd.: Assassin's Creed Leaps Into RAID: Shadow Legends Through Plarium and Ubisoft Partnership

Players Can Obtain the Franchise's Most Popular Characters in a Limited Time Collaboration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 08, 2026, a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, announced today it's bringing the award-winning action adventure franchise Assassin's Creed into dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends. Running through April 8th, the limited-time collaboration with Ubisoft features a special dungeon and offers players the chance to earn the most iconic assassins in the long-running series including Ezio Auditore, Edward Kenway, Kassandra, Bayek, and Basim Ibn Ishaq.

"Our team is incredibly excited to bring some of the most iconic characters in gaming to the RAID universe. We worked closely with Ubisoft to ensure each Assassin feels familiar, carefully crafting everything from the skills down to their weapons and animations," said Ronen Gross, VP of Business Development at Plarium. "Working with such a renowned IP set a high creative bar for us, yet the tone and variety of Assassin's Creed world building made the crossover feel naturally aligned with RAID."

Legendary Champions of Ezio, Kassandra, Edward Kenway, Bayek and Basim can be secured through a variety of different methods over the course of the crossover event:

  • Ezio: Free via Loyalty Program on the 7th day of logging into RAID, with additional rewards up to 14 days including an Ezio avatar and in-game resources.
  • Kassandra: Available via Fusion Event for all players from January 8th through January 24th, then through Shards until April 8th. Requires completion of specific in-game events and tournaments to gather the necessary resources.
  • Edward Kenway, Bayek, and Basim: Available through Shards and limited-time events throughout the crossover.

All Assassin's Creed Champions obtained during the crossover event are permanently added to a player's roster but are unavailable to gain through events or Shards after April 8th.

To kick-off the event, RAID's launch trailerfeatures Ezio perched atop a building's edge in the realm of Teleria, watching a violent scene unfold beneath with a predator's patience. Though a stranger to this realm, Ezio is no stranger to the injustice, cruelty, and the abuse of power he bears witness to as the towering mechanized Iron Twins look to kill innocents. Acting on instinct he lands a strike, creating a glitch through time and space that sees Bayek, Kassandra, Edward, and Basim join the battle.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on mobile devices through The App Store, Google Play, Aptoide, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store, Epic Store, Steam, or the Plarium Playplatform.

About Plarium
Plarium) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure.
To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGameson YouTube, @Plariumon Instagram, and Plariumon LinkedIn.

About Ubisoft?
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed, Brawlhalla, For Honor, Far Cry, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Just Dance, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, The Crew and Tom Clancy's The Division. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.85 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.



Media Contacts: Ross Blume Fusion PR on behalf of Plarium ross.blume@fusionpr.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
