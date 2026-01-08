On 7 January 2026, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI) held its first-ever stockholders' day, with the company announcing its five-year business plan alongside a three-stage delivery roadmap for the FX Super One following the first pre-production vehicle rolling off the line at its manufacturing facility in Hanford, California, on 21 December 2025. Management also provided financial targets, including becoming EBITDA-positive within three years and achieving an estimated target contribution margin of more than 20%, aligned with its production volumes. In addition, FFAI announced a new product category focusing on 'Embodied AI Robotics', with the aim of being the first US company to deliver humanoid robot products to market and becoming a leading US-based robotics company.

