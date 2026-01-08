Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Caitlin Ebanks, Director ETF Strategy, CIBC Asset Management ("CIBC" or the "Company"), and the CIBC Asset Management team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing of three new ETFs:

CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSX: CCON)

CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: CBLN)

CIBC Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: CGRW)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udoZ2kNw8u8

With the addition of the CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio (CEQY), which was listed on August 25, CIBC ETF Portfolios offer a range of diversified solutions designed to meet different investment goals and risk profiles. Whether you seek income, balanced growth, or long-term capital appreciation, each portfolio provides a professionally managed mix of ETFs in a single, convenient investment. With options from conservative to all-equity, investors can easily select the portfolio that aligns with their financial objectives-all in one place.

CIBC Asset Management, the asset management division of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset management firms with $268 billion in assets under administration as of September 2025 and more than 50 years of experience designing and implementing client solutions. CIBC offers a broad range of high-quality global investment management solutions to wealth and institutional clients.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange