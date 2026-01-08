Terra Firma Energy today reaffirmed the essential role that flexible generation plays in maintaining the stability, resilience, and affordability of the UK electricity system as renewable penetration continues to accelerate.

Recent industry analysis and project developments across the UK energy sector underline a growing consensus: as nuclear capacity remains constrained, fast-responding flexible generation is indispensable in balancing intermittent wind and solar output, particularly during periods of peak demand and low renewable availability.

Flexible gas-fired generation assets are uniquely positioned to support the grid through rapid start-up times, high operational reliability, and proven availability during system stress events. These characteristics make flexible generation a cornerstone of the UK's security of supply, while also supporting the transition to a lower-carbon energy system.

Terra Firma Energy notes that recent large-scale investments in flexible generation and grid-scale battery storage demonstrate the complementary nature of these technologies. Together, they enable National Grid to manage increasing volatility in supply and demand, reduce system costs, and maintain frequency and voltage stability across the network.

Terra Firma Energy continues to invest in and develop highly efficient flexible generation assets that support Capacity Market obligations, Balancing Mechanism participation, and wider grid services. The company is also actively evaluating opportunities across battery storage and future fuel readiness to ensure its portfolio remains aligned with the UK's long-term decarbonisation goals.

As the government advances its Clean Power ambitions for 2030 and beyond, Terra Firma Energy believes a pragmatic approach, combining renewables, storage, and flexible generation, is essential to delivering a secure, affordable, and resilient electricity system for UK consumers and businesses.

About Terra Firma Energy

Terra Firma Energy constructs, owns and operates flexible power generation plants across the UK. With three operational sites and additional sites under construction totalling 116MW, the company is expanding through development and acquisition to support the UK's transition to a resilient, flexible, low-carbon energy system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260108417769/en/

Contacts:

Terra Firma Energy Limited

Helen Aletras

Head of PR and Communications.

Tel: +44 (0)203 890 3116.

Helen.aletras@terrafirmaenergy.com