Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905
Xetra
08.01.26 | 16:56
128,15 Euro
+0,63 % +0,80
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 17:02 Uhr
95 Leser
MilliporeSigma: Curiosity Cub Completes 2025 Tour, Inspiring Future Innovators Through AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Each year, the Curiosity Cube, a mobile science lab from MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, embarks on a mission to spark curiosity in STEM among students ages 8-13.

In 2025, that mission expanded across three continents: the Curiosity Cube completed its seventh North American tour, its fourth European tour, and for the first time, brought hands on science to Southern Africa, stopping in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa.

In communities across 18 countries, the Curiosity Cube's impact was powered by 2,069 volunteers-company employees and university partners-who stepped out of offices, labs and classrooms to engage 56,035 young minds about artificial intelligence. These volunteers didn't just teach-they inspired, showing students that science is accessible, exciting and can lead to many different careers.

And the journey isn't over. The 2026 tour will feature new stops, a new look, and brand-new lessons. Stay tuned for what's next!

Learn more at TheCuriosityCube.com and follow the Curiosity Cube on Instagram @curiositycube_milliporesigma.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/curiosity-cub-tm-completes-2025-tour-inspiring-future-innovators-thro-1125587

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
