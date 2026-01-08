MilliporeSigma: Curiosity Cub Completes 2025 Tour, Inspiring Future Innovators Through AI

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Each year, the Curiosity Cube, a mobile science lab from MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, embarks on a mission to spark curiosity in STEM among students ages 8-13.

In 2025, that mission expanded across three continents: the Curiosity Cube completed its seventh North American tour, its fourth European tour, and for the first time, brought hands on science to Southern Africa, stopping in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and South Africa.

In communities across 18 countries, the Curiosity Cube's impact was powered by 2,069 volunteers-company employees and university partners-who stepped out of offices, labs and classrooms to engage 56,035 young minds about artificial intelligence. These volunteers didn't just teach-they inspired, showing students that science is accessible, exciting and can lead to many different careers.

And the journey isn't over. The 2026 tour will feature new stops, a new look, and brand-new lessons. Stay tuned for what's next!

