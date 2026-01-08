HONOR Launches the HONOR Magic8 Pro in the United Kingdom: The AI Smartphone that redefines photography with the powerful new AI 200MP SuperNight Camera

Just one AI click creates the world's most advanced night portraits - featuring ultra-clear telephoto photography and extreme image stability

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR today announced the launch of the HONOR Magic8 Pro in the United Kingdom. Created for use in professional photography, the all-new AI 200MP SuperNight Camera smartphone redefines low-light photography through its industry-leading camera hardware and human-centric AI Photo Agent. Paired together with its all-day 6270mAH silicon-carbon battery, this powerful combination enables smartphone photographers to capture every moment with effortless creativity.

Bond Zhang, CEO of HONOR United Kingdom and Ireland said: "HONOR is committed to creating the most exciting, intelligent, and advanced smartphone innovation for premium flagship buyers in the UK. The HONOR Magic8 Pro reimagines a new future for AI Photography that provides more choice for customers across our valued partners including EE, Virgin Media O2, VodafoneThree, Currys, Argos, Very, Amazon, AO and John Lewis & Partners."

Flagship Photography: Redefining Night Telephoto Imaging with AiMAGE

HONOR elevates smartphone photography to new heights with the latest advancements in its AiMAGE Camera System, delivering unprecedented clarity, stability, and creative control powered by next-generation AI.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro introduces the industry's most advanced AI telephoto system to date, featuring a 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto Camera1 with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, wide f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and 3.7x optical zoom. This setup drastically improves light intake, delivering clearer details even at longer distances. The 50MP Ultra Night Main Camera (f/1.6, OIS) and 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera (122°, 2.5 cm HD macro) further expand creative possibilities - offering vibrant tone accuracy, natural portrait rendering and immersive landscapes.

Powered by HONOR's AI Adaptive Stabilisation Model, users are seven times2 more likely to produce greater 'zoomed images' even without a tripod or gimbal. Thanks to this industry-leading technology, the HONOR Magic8 Pro achieves the most stable CIPA 5.5-level3. In addition, it boasts a 4x improvement in shake detection accuracy and a 1x improvement in dynamic response.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro also debuts Magic Colour, the industry's first AI-powered colour engine. Relying on advanced deep learning algorithms, it can intelligently extract 16.77 million colours. Through device-cloud collaborative colour migration technology, it achieves efficient colour tracking and processing for both global tonality and local fine-tuning, ensuring both high-quality output and smooth real-time preview. With Magic Colour, users can recreate cinematic styles, apply professional film tones, or build personalised templates from any reference image and use them directly in the camera or via Magic Portal. Magic Colour simplifies the grading process, making professional-level results effortless.

Beyond capture, the AI Photos Agent4 enables one-tap or voice-based operations, including AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, AI Colour, and AI Cutout. This allows for precise background removal, portrait refinement, artistic restyling and complex image manipulation. To facilitate the capture of spontaneous moments, the new AI Button, a dedicated key independent from the power button, is mapped by default to launch the Camera instantly with a double press, even from a locked screen. Users can customise its gestures to access HONOR AI, AI Settings Agent, AI Photos Agent5, and other features as desired.

Intelligence Experience Powered by AI

The HONOR Magic8 Pro delivers a balanced mix of creativity, reasoning, and contextual task handling by combining Google Gemini6 for cloud-based reasoning with HONOR AI for on-device perception and execution, making every interaction more efficient.

This marks a significant step towards building a truly intelligent AI assistant - one that is conversational, intuitive, and genuinely helpful. Users can access information and answers with fewer steps, leveraging features like Overlay and Screen Context. Furthermore, they can streamline tasks and projects with advanced functionalities such as Nano Banana in Gemini, Veo 3, and Connected Apps. Gemini Live additionally enhances interactions through real-time visual understanding and live translation.

Running locally on MagicOS 10, HONOR AI can intelligently decipher on-screen content, interpret natural commands, and act directly across system settings and applications. With a long press of the dedicated AI Button, users can directly access AI Screen Suggestions7. These intelligently adapt to the current scenario, activating features like AI Photos Agent8 and AI Deepfake Detection. Furthermore, the AI Settings Agent processes user commands, whether typed or spoken, to understand semantic intent and provide responses in both text and voice. The Magic Sidebar offers one-swipe and hold access to HONOR AI, Magic Portal, and other features without requiring users to leave their current app. For real-time communication protection, AI Deepfake Detection and AI Voice Cloning Detection9 provide immediate safeguards against face-swap and voice-clone fraud during calls and video chats, helping to ensure authenticity and safety in every conversation.

Performance, Endurance & Display: Power Meets Comfort

Powered by the world's fastest mobile system-on-a-chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform10, features significant improvements in CPU, GPU, and AI computing power compared to the previous generation, with benchmark scores demonstrating industry-leading performance. HONOR Magic8 Pro introduced the industry's first GPU-NPU Heterogeneous AI super-resolution and frame-generation technology, designed to transform low-resolution, low-frame-rate gameplay into high-resolution, high-frame-rate experiences. This enables demanding open-world titles to achieve 120fps at 1080p from an original 60fps at 850p, delivering both super-resolution and ultra-high frame rates.

Its 6,270mAh11 silicon-carbon battery ensures all-day endurance, while 100W Wired and 80W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge provide ultra-fast, flexible recharging. The 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display supports 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate12 and achieves HDR peak brightness up to 6,000 nits13 (global peak 1,800 nits).

Integrated is the Chip-Level AI Defocus Display, Dynamic Dimming, Circular Polarised Display 2.0, and Circadian Night Display, which work together to emulate natural viewing conditions, supported by 4320 Hz PWM Dimming14 for low-flicker eye comfort.

MagicOS 1015: Translucent Design and Seamless Ecosystem Connectivity

MagicOS 10 introduces a light, translucent visual style that feels airy and readable across the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Centre, Notification Centre, Contacts, Notes, and other apps.

Powered by MagicOS 10, The HONOR Magic8 Pro enhances cross-platform collaboration with upgraded HONOR Share, enabling bidirectional file transfers between Android, iOS16, macOS, and Windows devices. HONOR Magic8 Pro also offers the most comprehensive device cloning capability among similar devices, supporting seamless migration from iPhones, including contacts, calendars, photos, notes and reminders. All data is secured under HONOR's Lifecycle Data Protection framework for privacy across devices.

Colour, Price and Availability

The HONOR Magic8 Pro, priced at £1,099.99, is available from EE, VodafoneThree, VM02, Very, Argos, Amazon and Currys. From the 8th January 2026 - 4th February 2026 customers purchasing the HONOR Magic8 Pro through these channels will receive a Gift With Purchase (GWP) bundle worth £814, which includes an HONOR Magic Pad 3, HONOR Choice Watch 2 Pro and a HONOR Wireless Charger Stand. The HONOR Magic8 Pro is available in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, and Black colourways.

The HONOR Magic8 Lite, priced at £399.99, is also available from EE, Vodafone, VM02, Three, Very, Argos, Amazon and Currys. From the 8th January 2026 to 4th February 2026, customers purchasing an HONOR Magic8 Lite through participating channels will receive a GWP valued at £129, which includes an HONOR Choice Watch 2 Pro, subject to availability. The HONOR Magic8 Lite is available in Forest Green, Midnight Black and Reddish Brown colourways.

Pre-orders for the HONOR Magic8 Series are now open on the HONOR official website, with exclusive early-bird offers available. Customers purchasing the HONOR Magic8 Pro can benefit from a £200 early-bird voucher, while those choosing the HONOR Magic8 Lite can enjoy a £50 early-bird voucher, with selected gifts available while stocks last.

Retail and operator GWP promotions are separate from HONOR official website offers and cannot be combined. Availability and terms apply.

About HONOR

HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavours to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.

1200MP, and 50MP are camera pixel parameters. The actual photo pixels may vary depending on different camera modes. Please refer to the actual situation.

2Data from HONOR labs.

3 CIPA 5.5 professional-grade stabilization is based on the CIPA testing standard and applies to the 23mm Ultra Night Main Camera and the 85mm Ultra Night Telephoto Camera.

4Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

5Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

6Check responses. Compatibility and availability varies. Setup required. 18+. Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Gemini mobile app available on selected devices, languages and countries.

7Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

8Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

9Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

10Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

11Data from the HONOR lab, the rated battery capacity is 6090mAh.

12The screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and the refresh rate may be varied slightly under different app interfaces and game quality. Please refer to your actual experience.

13Data from the HONOR lab.

14 The data comes from the HONOR Lab. HONOR Magic8 Pro is equipped with 4320Hz PWM dimming technology, which needs to be enabled manually and effects in low-light scenarios. This product is not medical equipment and is not available for treatment.

15Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

16Some features may be available via OTA upgrade.

