Century Bathrooms & Kitchens Delivers Quality Home Renovations Across Northern Virginia

Century Bathrooms and Kitchens is helping Northern Virginia homeowners upgrade their homes with renovation services focused on design clarity, practical use, and long-term durability.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Century Bathrooms & Kitchens is a Fairfax-based, family-owned and operated company with a focus on kitchen renovations and bathroom remodeling. Century Bathrooms & Kitchens has earned a reputation for thoughtful planning and reliable execution. The company focuses on kitchens and bathrooms where layout, material choices, and construction details are planned with everyday use in mind..

A Personal, Family-Run Approach to Remodeling

Century Bathrooms & Kitchens is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Daniel and Erika Ptak. That partnership shapes how the company works with clients from start to finish. Daniel, a licensed Master Plumber with decades of hands-on experience, brings a deep understanding of how kitchens and bathrooms function behind the walls. Erika brings a steady, client-focused approach rooted in clear communication and follow-through.

Together, they lead a small, consistent team that stays involved throughout each project. Homeowners work with the same people during design, planning, and construction, which helps avoid confusion and keeps expectations aligned. Many clients choose Century Bathrooms & Kitchens specifically because it operates with accountability and transparency rather than volume-driven production.

Core Renovation Services

Century Bathrooms and Kitchens does full-service renovations with a focus on the following:

Bathroom remodeling , from complete renovations to modern updates and spa-inspired designs

Kitchen renovations that improve layout, storage, and daily usability while reflecting each homeowner's style

Barrier-free curbless showers that are made to support accessibility and long-term living needs.

Full porcelain wall panel installations that create continuous surface finishes with minimal grout lines

Electronic shower systems that allow for controlled temperature and water-flow settings

Serving Homeowners Who Value Quality

Century Bathrooms and Kitchens works with homeowners throughout Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties who are looking to improve the functionality and appearance of their homes. Projects may include updating outdated kitchens, renovating bathrooms to better support daily use, or planning renovations that accommodate accessibility and aging-in-place living needs. The company's projects range from targeted updates to more comprehensive renovations.

A Trusted Choice in Northern Virginia

What sets Century Bathrooms and Kitchens apart is its integrated approach. Design, construction, and project oversight remain closely connected, allowing for better problem-solving and consistent results. Experience with both aesthetic upgrades and accessibility-focused renovations gives the company a clear advantage in a competitive regional market.

Homeowners in Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Prince William County interested in kitchen renovation, bathroom remodeling, or barrier-free curbless showers can learn more on the website or schedule an appointment to chat or to visit the Fairfax showroom.

Additional information about bathroom and kitchen remodeling services, and the company's renovation process , is available at https://centurybathrooms.com/ .

