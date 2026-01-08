Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars proudly announces the opening of its newest CPR Certification School in Sacramento, expanding access to high-quality life-saving education for the Greater Sacramento region. The new location is now open at 2501 Capitol Avenue, Suite 107, Sacramento, CA 95816, offering convenient, centrally located CPR training for healthcare professionals, businesses, educators, and community members.





Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR Certification School in Sacramento, CA



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279613_v1.jpg

Founded in 1989, Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned training organization known for delivering hands-on, instructor-led CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and first-aid education throughout California. The Sacramento expansion reflects the organization's continued commitment to improving emergency preparedness and increasing access to professional CPR certification courses across Northern California.

The new Capitol Avenue school is designed to serve a wide range of participants, including nurses, EMTs, dental professionals, medical students, childcare providers, coaches, and workplace safety teams. Courses emphasize real-world skills, modern training equipment, and practical scenarios that help students respond confidently during cardiac and medical emergencies. Flexible scheduling, small class sizes, and experienced instructors ensure a supportive and efficient learning environment.

Located near Midtown and East Sacramento, the new CPR school offers easy access for residents and professionals traveling from Downtown Sacramento, Oak Park, Arden-Arcade, West Sacramento, and surrounding communities. The central location allows Safety Training Seminars to better support hospitals, clinics, schools, and businesses seeking reliable CPR BLS certification close to home.

"Opening our Sacramento CPR Certification School is an important step in strengthening community safety," said Laura Seidel, President of Safety Training Seminars. "By providing accessible, high-quality training in a central location, we're helping more people gain the skills and confidence needed to act in critical moments."

Safety Training Seminars continues to expand its footprint across California while maintaining a strong focus on compliance, instructional quality, and community impact. The Sacramento school is now enrolling students and welcoming organizations interested in group training or onsite programs in BLS, ACLS, PALS, and first-aid certification courses.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279613

Source: Plentisoft