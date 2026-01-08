Dragos, Inc.:

Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced CEO Robert M. Lee is returning as a speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, speaking at the session, "On Guard, from Deep Sea to Orbit," on Wednesday, January 21, 13:15-14:00 CEST. As part of the Davos main programming, the session will feature Lee alongside international industry and government leaders. He will address cybersecurity imperatives for critical infrastructure and how organizations and nations can protect strategic interests in an era of escalating threats.

Cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure have evolved into a defining challenge for business resilience and national security. Many of these systems remain vulnerable due to blind spots that prevent organizations from detecting and responding to threats before they disrupt operations, impact revenue, or create safety crises. Meanwhile, AI adoption in industrial environments is bringing both unprecedented opportunities and complex risks.

When: Wednesday 21 January, 13:15-14:00 CEST

Where: Salon (Zone B), Congress Centre, Davos-Klosters, Switzerland

Livestream: The livestream will be available on the World Economic Forum YouTube Channel

Robert M. Lee is CEO and co-founder of Dragos, a leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT). Lee also serves as Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard, where he designs and leads OT cybersecurity and response efforts.

For the World Economic Forum, Lee co-chaired the joint Annual Meeting of the Global Futures Council and Cybersecurity 2025, and serves on cyber resilience subcommittees for Oil Gas and Electricity. He is on the boards of the International Society of Automation and National Cryptologic Foundation. Lee began pioneering work in OT cybersecurity as a U.S. Air Force Cyber Warfare Operations Officer tasked to the NSA. For the SANS Institute, he built industrial cybersecurity courses and is a SANS Fellow. Early in his career, he helped lead the investigation into the 2015 attack on Ukraine's power grid, the first electric system taken down by a cyberattack. Lee's work has been featured in the book Sandworm and on 60 Minutes.

