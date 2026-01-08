Norwood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Valley Spring Recovery Center announced that it is hosting a live, in-person professional training event focused on evidence-based approaches to addiction medicine, led by its medical director, Dr. Michael Olla. The educational session is scheduled to take place Friday, January 16, 2026, at the newly launched Recovery Haven operated by Friends of Recovery Westchester in White Plains, New York, and is designed for licensed behavioral health and addiction treatment providers.

The event centers on translating current scientific research in addiction medicine into practical strategies that clinicians can apply immediately in real-world treatment settings. The training will examine how Medication Assisted Treatment, commonly referred to as MAT, supports long-term recovery by addressing both the biological and behavioral dimensions of substance use disorders. Participants will earn 1.5 continuing education credits and the program is open to social workers, licensed mental health counselors, and CASAC, CPP, and CPS professionals.

The session will explore how FDA-approved medications are used within addiction treatment to stabilize brain chemistry, reduce cravings, and support patient engagement in care. According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, individuals receiving medication as part of a comprehensive treatment plan are significantly more likely to remain in treatment and less likely to experience fatal overdose. These outcomes have contributed to a growing adoption of MAT across clinical and community-based treatment programs nationwide.

Dr. Olla, a board-certified psychiatrist with extensive experience in addiction medicine, will lead the presentation and discuss how medication-based interventions can be integrated with counseling and behavioral therapies. The training will focus on clinical decision-making, patient assessment, and strategies for reducing treatment dropout, a persistent challenge in addiction care. Attendees will also examine common misconceptions surrounding MAT and review current research findings that inform best practices.

The event will take place at Friends of Recovery Westchester's Recovery Haven, located at 235 Mamaroneck Avenue, Lower Level, in White Plains. Networking and lunch are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by the formal presentation from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parking is available at the nearby Lyon Place Garage. The venue's recent launch reflects continued investment in community-based recovery education and professional collaboration across the region.

This training aligns with broader trends in the behavioral health field, where providers are increasingly expected to apply evidence-based, outcomes-driven approaches to treatment. As overdose rates remain a public health concern, particularly involving opioids and polysubstance use, professional education has become a critical component of improving care quality and reducing preventable deaths. Continuing education programs focused on addiction medicine have expanded steadily in recent years as clinical standards evolve.

Valley Spring Recovery Center is a leading provider of integrated substance use disorder and mental health services in northern New Jersey and plays an active role in professional education initiatives that promote high standards of evidence-based clinical care in the Tri-state area. Additional information about the organization is available at https://valleyspringrecovery.com/.

About Valley Spring Recovery Center

Valley Spring Recovery Center is an addiction treatment center based in Norwood, New Jersey, providing residential and outpatient services for individuals with substance use disorders. The center offers medically supervised treatment programs supported by licensed clinical staff and psychiatric care. Valley Spring Recovery Center operates 24 hours a day and serves adults seeking evidence-based addiction treatment.

