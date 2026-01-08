Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. ("Ventyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VTYX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) for $14.00 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction (equal to an aggregate equity value of approximately $1.2 billion).

The investigation concerns whether the Ventyx Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

