Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glidewell Opens Applications for the 2026 Guiding Leaders Program

Guiding Leaders elevates dentists through leadership and business courses, executive coaching, and a thriving alumni network.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Applications are now open for the 2026 Guiding Leaders program, presented by Glidewell. Welcoming both men and women dentists, this six-month business and leadership development initiative runs from May through October at the Glidewell campus in Irvine, California.

Entering its sixth year, this program delivers leadership, growth, and success skills for dentists at every career stage. Through a blend of advanced continuing education, one-on-one executive coaching, and meaningful peer connections, participants build the business acumen and confidence needed to lead with impact.

Dr. Oluyemni Workman of the 2025 cohort shared the following testimonial:
"Guiding Leaders has been one of the most transformative experiences of my career and life. It pushed me to grow beyond the clinical role and truly embrace my identity as a CEO and leader. The in-person sessions were powerful, but the greatest gift is the bonds and sisterhood (and brotherhood) I've built with other Guiding Leaders. Those relationships have become a source of strength, accountability, and inspiration."

With more than 130 alumni already making waves across the industry, Guiding Leaders has become a launching pad for practice acquisitions, speaking opportunities, and community leadership. Alumni continue to support incoming cohorts as mentors, creating a powerful network that extends well beyond graduation.

"Expanding Guiding Leaders to welcome all dentists reflects our commitment to fostering leadership across the entire profession," said Bobbie Norton, director of strategic partner relations at Glidewell. "Seeing dentists from all backgrounds collaborate and grow together has elevated the entire experience."

The 2026 curriculum addresses today's most pressing practice challenges, including financial strategy, team leadership, practice management, executive presence, marketing, and personal branding. Graduates may earn up to 80 continuing education units upon completion of Guiding Leaders.

"The success we're witnessing, the growth we're seeing, and the lives being changed are beyond anything I could have imagined," said Stephenie Goddard, program visionary and CEO of Glidewell. "I'm incredibly excited about where we're headed and grateful for every dentist who has been part of this journey."

All dentists in the United States or Canada with five or more years of clinical experience are encouraged to submit an application for consideration.

Apply by March 6 at: guidingleaders.com/apply.

Contact Information
Bobbie Norton
Program Director
guidingleaders@glidewell.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-opens-applications-for-the-2026-guiding-leaders-program-1124110

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.