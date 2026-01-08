Glidewell Opens Applications for the 2026 Guiding Leaders Program

Guiding Leaders elevates dentists through leadership and business courses, executive coaching, and a thriving alumni network.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Applications are now open for the 2026 Guiding Leaders program, presented by Glidewell. Welcoming both men and women dentists, this six-month business and leadership development initiative runs from May through October at the Glidewell campus in Irvine, California.

Entering its sixth year, this program delivers leadership, growth, and success skills for dentists at every career stage. Through a blend of advanced continuing education, one-on-one executive coaching, and meaningful peer connections, participants build the business acumen and confidence needed to lead with impact.

Dr. Oluyemni Workman of the 2025 cohort shared the following testimonial:

"Guiding Leaders has been one of the most transformative experiences of my career and life. It pushed me to grow beyond the clinical role and truly embrace my identity as a CEO and leader. The in-person sessions were powerful, but the greatest gift is the bonds and sisterhood (and brotherhood) I've built with other Guiding Leaders. Those relationships have become a source of strength, accountability, and inspiration."

With more than 130 alumni already making waves across the industry, Guiding Leaders has become a launching pad for practice acquisitions, speaking opportunities, and community leadership. Alumni continue to support incoming cohorts as mentors, creating a powerful network that extends well beyond graduation.

"Expanding Guiding Leaders to welcome all dentists reflects our commitment to fostering leadership across the entire profession," said Bobbie Norton, director of strategic partner relations at Glidewell. "Seeing dentists from all backgrounds collaborate and grow together has elevated the entire experience."

The 2026 curriculum addresses today's most pressing practice challenges, including financial strategy, team leadership, practice management, executive presence, marketing, and personal branding. Graduates may earn up to 80 continuing education units upon completion of Guiding Leaders.

"The success we're witnessing, the growth we're seeing, and the lives being changed are beyond anything I could have imagined," said Stephenie Goddard, program visionary and CEO of Glidewell. "I'm incredibly excited about where we're headed and grateful for every dentist who has been part of this journey."

All dentists in the United States or Canada with five or more years of clinical experience are encouraged to submit an application for consideration.

Apply by March 6 at: guidingleaders.com/apply.

