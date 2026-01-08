Biomunex's CSO, Dr. Simon Plyte, is invited to present an oral communication during the 11 th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum on the 10 th of January 2026 in San Francisco (USA).

The oral communication will showcase the MAIT engager platform and emphasize its high potential for the treatment of cancer.

MAIT engagers are expected to overcome several limitations of CD3+ T Cell Engagers ("TCE"), while potentially being as potent as CD3+ TCE, enhancing significantly the therapeutic window in several solid tumor types.

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next generation immunotherapies based on the discovery and development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies, today announces its participation at the 11th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum, organized by Sachs Associates, on the 10th of January at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco (USA).

The 2026 Oncology Innovation Forum programme is designed to discuss key industry trends and milestones; it will feature high-level keynotes and panel discussions covering the latest trends in Pharma and Biotech business development, modalities, targets, and investment. Biomunex's invitation highlights the company's commitment to innovative therapeutic approaches in oncology.

Invited for an oral communication, Dr. Simon Plyte, Biomunex CSO (Chief Scientific Officer), will present the Company and its unique and highly differentiated MAIT engager Platform. MAIT engagers are expected to overcome some of the limitations of current CD3+ TCEs, including activation of regulatory T cells (Tregs) and cytokine release syndrome, serious side effects that are difficult to manage for cancer patients.

MAIT engagers, that are as potent as classical CD3+ TCE, have the potential to bring significantly improved safety, providing a larger therapeutic window in solid tumor types. Moreover, MAIT engagers can effectively induce the "SPARK effect" (tumor cytotoxicity with induced secondary immune response), enabling long-term durable anti-cancer response.

Biomunex is notably developing a portfolio of MAIT engager drug candidates, a new therapeutic class in immuno-oncology, that are highly differentiated from classical CD3+ TCEs. MAIT engagers are bispecific antibodies that identify, mobilize and bridge MAIT cells (Mucosal-Associated Invariant T cells), present in all body and particularly in mucosal and barrier tissues, to cancer cells, resulting in MAIT cell activation and directed killing of tumors.

MAIT engagers could become a breakthrough approach in the treatment of many cancers, particularly in solid tumors, significantly widening the therapeutic window.

Based on the proprietary "Plug-and-Play" BiXAb bispecific antibody platform that enables the generation of breakthrough immunotherapies faster than most other bispecific platforms in the field and with excellent drug-like properties and high industrial yield, the Biomunex' MAIT engager programmes will pave the way for a series of innovative new immunotherapeutics for the treatment of several cancers.

Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Gerard, Biomunex's founder and President, concludes: "Our presentation during the 11th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum will enable us to illustrate the differentiation of MAIT engagers and how this innovative and highly promising approach for the treatment of cancer could potentially redefine the standard of care for solid tumors."

Details about Biomunex' presentations at 11th Annual Oncology Innovation Forum

Oral presentation:

Saturday 10th January 2026, 2:55 PST

Room: Heritage

Marines' Memorial Club, San Francisco, USA

About Biomunex Pharmaceuticals: www.biomunex.com

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, specializing in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic approaches based on solid data and biological and clinical evidence to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Biomunex has created and developed BiXAb, a robust, next-generation, plug-and-play technology platform for bi- and multi-specific antibodies, using a proprietary in silico modeling approach, based on a very robust intellectual property and patent portfolio.

The BiXAb platform, which enables the generation of bispecific antibodies from any pair of monoclonal antibodies in a simple, rapid, and cost-effective manner, has been validated through licensing agreements and collaborations with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, including Sanofi, Onward Therapeutics, and most recently Ipsen.

Biomunex is the first company in the world to develop a cancer immunotherapy approach that uses bispecific antibodies from its BiXAb platform to specifically target, engage, and redirect MAIT cells, a subpopulation of T cells naturally present throughout the body, particularly in mucosal and barrier tissues, to kill cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors.

