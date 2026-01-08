Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 31 December 2025: 92,048 Antin shares and €221,347

Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2025: 2,329

Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2025: 2,454

Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2025: 336,844 shares for €3,778,487

Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2025: 332,110 shares for €3,739,817

As a reminder:

at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000

at 30 June 2025, the available resources were 86,747 Antin shares and €263,686

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR July 2025 01/07/2025 2,510 16 28,834.38 2,510 18 28,905.91 02/07/2025 520 10 6,073.91 2,930 26 34,222.69 03/07/2025 10 1 119.20 3,625 31 43,601.50 04/07/2025 3,068 28 37,030.76 2,248 23 27,188.89 07/07/2025 3,987 29 48,190.87 2,089 15 25,412.48 08/07/2025 3,405 29 40,193.64 3,800 22 44,971.10 09/07/2025 3,000 21 35,627.40 3,620 24 43,156.92 10/07/2025 6,000 43 71,280.60 4,600 27 54,767.60 11/07/2025 3,750 27 43,546.13 14/07/2025 1,409 10 16,189.41 2,400 15 27,663.84 15/07/2025 1,300 16 15,078.83 2,450 22 28,508.69 16/07/2025 1,750 6 20,607.13 2,685 21 31,677.63 17/07/2025 4,450 11 53,869.92 4,450 21 53,924.21 18/07/2025 3,125 20 37,065.94 1,200 19 14,265.48 21/07/2025 3,172 27 37,115.57 2,150 10 25,184.03 22/07/2025 3,850 22 44,359.32 100 5 1,161.76 23/07/2025 7,863 38 92,656.81 24/07/2025 3,385 25 40,778.08 2,685 17 32,376.80 25/07/2025 1,175 11 14,171.56 2,125 17 25,776.46 28/07/2025 3,340 29 41,476.12 3,340 27 41,570.98 29/07/2025 7,400 58 90,909.74 7,100 34 87,307.28 30/07/2025 135 9 1,669.36 3,870 27 47,961.68 31/07/2025 437 5 5,577.87 2,655 20 34,002.32 August 2025 01/08/2025 8,250 56 102,194.40 242 6 3,093.44 04/08/2025 2,172 26 25,343.11 2,972 25 34,788.75 05/08/2025 2,150 11 24,913.13 2,150 19 24,926.03 06/08/2025 1,482 10 17,133.25 1,531 12 17,728.98 07/08/2025 3,410 8 39,845.51 3,410 35 39,970.66 08/08/2025 1,734 8 20,151.68 275 5 3,202.13 11/08/2025 1,950 19 22,776.00 2,050 12 24,060.03 12/08/2025 3,200 23 37,108.48 90 3 1,053.30 13/08/2025 2,150 11 24,898.08 5,300 59 61,593.95 14/08/2025 2,550 14 29,154.92 2,550 13 29,292.11 15/08/2025 3,351 15 38,454.07 1,618 8 18,847.11 18/08/2025 1,404 10 15,870.96 1,450 21 16,447.93 19/08/2025 1,500 10 17,041.35 1,500 14 17,131.65 20/08/2025 3,700 17 41,363.41 3,700 54 41,404.48 21/08/2025 2,850 16 31,518.15 1,107 6 12,265.67 22/08/2025 725 7 8,063.52 6,900 77 77,820.96 25/08/2025 1,700 32 19,871.98 1,700 16 20,077.00 26/08/2025 2,955 17 33,811.41 1 1 11.74 27/08/2025 850 5 9,775.00 28/08/2025 2,450 31 28,320.04 3,700 20 43,216.00 29/08/2025 2,600 18 30,033.12 1,085 8 12,701.77 September 2025 01/09/2025 950 8 10,843.02 1,700 14 19,533.00 02/09/2025 3,775 28 42,751.88 03/09/2025 963 7 10,682.56 1,700 12 19,105.62 04/09/2025 1,700 8 19,057.00 200 5 2,250.00 05/09/2025 1,750 13 19,437.95 08/09/2025 301 3 3,347.03 4,162 29 46,885.76 09/09/2025 3,250 10 36,150.08 3,250 17 36,631.40 10/09/2025 7,425 30 81,781.92 4,775 19 53,724.96 11/09/2025 2,600 14 27,693.12 2,600 19 27,972.88 12/09/2025 2,150 6 23,401.03 7,425 28 83,156.29 15/09/2025 3,500 27 40,500.25 3,650 19 42,407.89 16/09/2025 3,555 12 40,487.18 2,090 10 23,874.28 17/09/2025 2,294 18 26,176.38 2,294 13 26,270.89 18/09/2025 3,200 23 36,774.08 3,200 17 36,822.40 19/09/2025 3,300 28 38,205.42 5,856 37 68,388.71 22/09/2025 3,649 30 43,465.06 3,649 29 43,616.50 23/09/2025 3,737 13 44,165.73 2,390 20 28,416.62 24/09/2025 2,973 22 34,164.53 2,973 22 34,220.72 25/09/2025 3,000 25 34,380.30 3,000 20 34,435.50 26/09/2025 2,400 25 27,558.72 3,133 18 36,109.08 29/09/2025 1,838 13 21,580.88 3,000 19 35,279.70 30/09/2025 4,366 39 51,362.50 3,263 17 38,540.27 October 2025 01/10/2025 3,937 23 45,511.72 550 4 6,364.00 02/10/2025 4,250 28 48,783.63 5,500 38 63,586.05 03/10/2025 3,469 33 39,286.43 3,480 29 39,601.01 06/10/2025 4,690 26 53,254.95 4,690 43 53,482.42 07/10/2025 2,651 25 30,270.44 2,000 23 22,883.60 08/10/2025 4,050 26 45,584.78 2,647 23 29,827.19 09/10/2025 2,181 16 24,727.09 2,181 14 24,767.00 10/10/2025 4,035 30 45,546.68 2,500 18 28,248.75 13/10/2025 2,520 17 28,378.98 2,520 24 28,408.72 14/10/2025 3,492 26 38,857.23 3,482 25 38,802.71 15/10/2025 2,515 23 28,380.01 1,382 20 15,714.86 16/10/2025 4,378 36 48,896.57 2,330 22 26,214.83 17/10/2025 4,965 27 53,169.69 40 4 426.00 20/10/2025 3,987 23 41,615.51 3,828 28 40,081.46 21/10/2025 2,718 23 28,500.68 2,718 28 28,653.16 22/10/2025 4,223 40 45,153.58 23/10/2025 3,031 13 32,734.50 3,031 26 32,805.42 24/10/2025 3,692 24 39,950.02 4,950 33 53,767.40 27/10/2025 950 11 10,511.18 920 11 10,195.72 28/10/2025 2,416 18 26,830.40 2,181 23 24,305.72 29/10/2025 2,200 15 24,247.96 2,200 12 24,280.96 30/10/2025 3,100 33 34,121.08 2,600 14 28,678.52 31/10/2025 2,800 22 30,858.52 1,428 12 15,818.81 November 2025 03/11/2025 3,450 27 37,829.25 3,450 28 37,871.34 04/11/2025 3,500 35 37,504.95 2,000 6 21,530.00 05/11/2025 1,335 9 14,264.74 1,750 12 18,764.03 06/11/2025 3,305 23 35,606.42 4,015 23 43,420.22 07/11/2025 5,400 18 59,121.36 4,187 21 46,456.86 10/11/2025 1,250 3 13,655.00 11/11/2025 53 1 579.82 822 5 9,128.56 12/11/2025 1,501 7 16,120.74 1,500 7 16,245.00 13/11/2025 1,500 4 16,045.05 1,500 4 16,215.00 14/11/2025 3,750 10 40,129.88 500 2 5,375.00 17/11/2025 1,912 15 20,040.63 1,855 18 19,493.45 18/11/2025 1,411 16 14,562.08 1,400 18 14,498.12 19/11/2025 2,573 15 26,671.46 2,550 19 26,487.62 20/11/2025 3,050 23 31,925.27 3,250 21 34,150.35 21/11/2025 4,325 35 44,602.86 2,650 19 27,498.52 24/11/2025 6,152 22 61,990.01 3,832 29 38,758.76 25/11/2025 3,397 26 34,242.44 3,397 24 34,312.08 26/11/2025 3,139 27 31,720.22 4,500 41 45,693.45 27/11/2025 1,950 18 20,031.38 1,950 19 20,068.23 28/11/2025 2,726 16 27,865.72 2,488 25 25,496.78 December 2025 01/12/2025 2,980 25 30,074.46 4,090 34 41,518.82 02/12/2025 3,620 22 37,353.33 3,900 28 40,347.45 03/12/2025 4,600 17 47,151.38 1,500 9 15,450.60 04/12/2025 750 17 7,670.03 2,540 23 25,985.22 05/12/2025 1,681 11 17,274.80 1,477 16 15,235.99 08/12/2025 600 5 6,135.00 795 9 8,166.72 09/12/2025 500 3 5,115.00 250 1 2,575.00 10/12/2025 850 6 8,640.00 1 1 10.30 11/12/2025 600 5 5,986.02 600 7 6,028.02 12/12/2025 1,100 8 11,156.97 15/12/2025 2,150 24 21,934.09 2,620 20 26,750.46 16/12/2025 1,883 15 19,338.41 2,050 29 21,105.16 17/12/2025 1,564 15 16,085.43 1,580 9 16,319.35 18/12/2025 2,172 19 22,276.47 3,700 20 38,154.77 19/12/2025 3,221 21 33,615.32 3,400 30 35,622.48 22/12/2025 602 5 6,299.75 2,351 10 24,814.81 23/12/2025 2,250 4 24,090.08 24/12/2025 158 7 1,697.46 250 7 2,695.00 29/12/2025 4,074 13 44,415.97 4,250 18 46,424.88 30/12/2025 946 9 10,493.98 1,850 12 20,591.24 31/12/2025 1,300 11 14,459.38 2,343 19 26,271.36 2nd HALF 2025 336,844 2,329 3,778,487 332,110 2,454 3,739,817

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

