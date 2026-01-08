Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
Available resources on 31 December 2025: 92,048 Antin shares and €221,347
Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2025: 2,329
Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2025: 2,454
Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2025: 336,844 shares for €3,778,487
Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2025: 332,110 shares for €3,739,817
As a reminder:
at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000
at 30 June 2025, the available resources were 86,747 Antin shares and €263,686
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
July 2025
01/07/2025
2,510
16
28,834.38
2,510
18
28,905.91
02/07/2025
520
10
6,073.91
2,930
26
34,222.69
03/07/2025
10
1
119.20
3,625
31
43,601.50
04/07/2025
3,068
28
37,030.76
2,248
23
27,188.89
07/07/2025
3,987
29
48,190.87
2,089
15
25,412.48
08/07/2025
3,405
29
40,193.64
3,800
22
44,971.10
09/07/2025
3,000
21
35,627.40
3,620
24
43,156.92
10/07/2025
6,000
43
71,280.60
4,600
27
54,767.60
11/07/2025
3,750
27
43,546.13
14/07/2025
1,409
10
16,189.41
2,400
15
27,663.84
15/07/2025
1,300
16
15,078.83
2,450
22
28,508.69
16/07/2025
1,750
6
20,607.13
2,685
21
31,677.63
17/07/2025
4,450
11
53,869.92
4,450
21
53,924.21
18/07/2025
3,125
20
37,065.94
1,200
19
14,265.48
21/07/2025
3,172
27
37,115.57
2,150
10
25,184.03
22/07/2025
3,850
22
44,359.32
100
5
1,161.76
23/07/2025
7,863
38
92,656.81
24/07/2025
3,385
25
40,778.08
2,685
17
32,376.80
25/07/2025
1,175
11
14,171.56
2,125
17
25,776.46
28/07/2025
3,340
29
41,476.12
3,340
27
41,570.98
29/07/2025
7,400
58
90,909.74
7,100
34
87,307.28
30/07/2025
135
9
1,669.36
3,870
27
47,961.68
31/07/2025
437
5
5,577.87
2,655
20
34,002.32
August 2025
01/08/2025
8,250
56
102,194.40
242
6
3,093.44
04/08/2025
2,172
26
25,343.11
2,972
25
34,788.75
05/08/2025
2,150
11
24,913.13
2,150
19
24,926.03
06/08/2025
1,482
10
17,133.25
1,531
12
17,728.98
07/08/2025
3,410
8
39,845.51
3,410
35
39,970.66
08/08/2025
1,734
8
20,151.68
275
5
3,202.13
11/08/2025
1,950
19
22,776.00
2,050
12
24,060.03
12/08/2025
3,200
23
37,108.48
90
3
1,053.30
13/08/2025
2,150
11
24,898.08
5,300
59
61,593.95
14/08/2025
2,550
14
29,154.92
2,550
13
29,292.11
15/08/2025
3,351
15
38,454.07
1,618
8
18,847.11
18/08/2025
1,404
10
15,870.96
1,450
21
16,447.93
19/08/2025
1,500
10
17,041.35
1,500
14
17,131.65
20/08/2025
3,700
17
41,363.41
3,700
54
41,404.48
21/08/2025
2,850
16
31,518.15
1,107
6
12,265.67
22/08/2025
725
7
8,063.52
6,900
77
77,820.96
25/08/2025
1,700
32
19,871.98
1,700
16
20,077.00
26/08/2025
2,955
17
33,811.41
1
1
11.74
27/08/2025
850
5
9,775.00
28/08/2025
2,450
31
28,320.04
3,700
20
43,216.00
29/08/2025
2,600
18
30,033.12
1,085
8
12,701.77
September 2025
01/09/2025
950
8
10,843.02
1,700
14
19,533.00
02/09/2025
3,775
28
42,751.88
03/09/2025
963
7
10,682.56
1,700
12
19,105.62
04/09/2025
1,700
8
19,057.00
200
5
2,250.00
05/09/2025
1,750
13
19,437.95
08/09/2025
301
3
3,347.03
4,162
29
46,885.76
09/09/2025
3,250
10
36,150.08
3,250
17
36,631.40
10/09/2025
7,425
30
81,781.92
4,775
19
53,724.96
11/09/2025
2,600
14
27,693.12
2,600
19
27,972.88
12/09/2025
2,150
6
23,401.03
7,425
28
83,156.29
15/09/2025
3,500
27
40,500.25
3,650
19
42,407.89
16/09/2025
3,555
12
40,487.18
2,090
10
23,874.28
17/09/2025
2,294
18
26,176.38
2,294
13
26,270.89
18/09/2025
3,200
23
36,774.08
3,200
17
36,822.40
19/09/2025
3,300
28
38,205.42
5,856
37
68,388.71
22/09/2025
3,649
30
43,465.06
3,649
29
43,616.50
23/09/2025
3,737
13
44,165.73
2,390
20
28,416.62
24/09/2025
2,973
22
34,164.53
2,973
22
34,220.72
25/09/2025
3,000
25
34,380.30
3,000
20
34,435.50
26/09/2025
2,400
25
27,558.72
3,133
18
36,109.08
29/09/2025
1,838
13
21,580.88
3,000
19
35,279.70
30/09/2025
4,366
39
51,362.50
3,263
17
38,540.27
October 2025
01/10/2025
3,937
23
45,511.72
550
4
6,364.00
02/10/2025
4,250
28
48,783.63
5,500
38
63,586.05
03/10/2025
3,469
33
39,286.43
3,480
29
39,601.01
06/10/2025
4,690
26
53,254.95
4,690
43
53,482.42
07/10/2025
2,651
25
30,270.44
2,000
23
22,883.60
08/10/2025
4,050
26
45,584.78
2,647
23
29,827.19
09/10/2025
2,181
16
24,727.09
2,181
14
24,767.00
10/10/2025
4,035
30
45,546.68
2,500
18
28,248.75
13/10/2025
2,520
17
28,378.98
2,520
24
28,408.72
14/10/2025
3,492
26
38,857.23
3,482
25
38,802.71
15/10/2025
2,515
23
28,380.01
1,382
20
15,714.86
16/10/2025
4,378
36
48,896.57
2,330
22
26,214.83
17/10/2025
4,965
27
53,169.69
40
4
426.00
20/10/2025
3,987
23
41,615.51
3,828
28
40,081.46
21/10/2025
2,718
23
28,500.68
2,718
28
28,653.16
22/10/2025
4,223
40
45,153.58
23/10/2025
3,031
13
32,734.50
3,031
26
32,805.42
24/10/2025
3,692
24
39,950.02
4,950
33
53,767.40
27/10/2025
950
11
10,511.18
920
11
10,195.72
28/10/2025
2,416
18
26,830.40
2,181
23
24,305.72
29/10/2025
2,200
15
24,247.96
2,200
12
24,280.96
30/10/2025
3,100
33
34,121.08
2,600
14
28,678.52
31/10/2025
2,800
22
30,858.52
1,428
12
15,818.81
November 2025
03/11/2025
3,450
27
37,829.25
3,450
28
37,871.34
04/11/2025
3,500
35
37,504.95
2,000
6
21,530.00
05/11/2025
1,335
9
14,264.74
1,750
12
18,764.03
06/11/2025
3,305
23
35,606.42
4,015
23
43,420.22
07/11/2025
5,400
18
59,121.36
4,187
21
46,456.86
10/11/2025
1,250
3
13,655.00
11/11/2025
53
1
579.82
822
5
9,128.56
12/11/2025
1,501
7
16,120.74
1,500
7
16,245.00
13/11/2025
1,500
4
16,045.05
1,500
4
16,215.00
14/11/2025
3,750
10
40,129.88
500
2
5,375.00
17/11/2025
1,912
15
20,040.63
1,855
18
19,493.45
18/11/2025
1,411
16
14,562.08
1,400
18
14,498.12
19/11/2025
2,573
15
26,671.46
2,550
19
26,487.62
20/11/2025
3,050
23
31,925.27
3,250
21
34,150.35
21/11/2025
4,325
35
44,602.86
2,650
19
27,498.52
24/11/2025
6,152
22
61,990.01
3,832
29
38,758.76
25/11/2025
3,397
26
34,242.44
3,397
24
34,312.08
26/11/2025
3,139
27
31,720.22
4,500
41
45,693.45
27/11/2025
1,950
18
20,031.38
1,950
19
20,068.23
28/11/2025
2,726
16
27,865.72
2,488
25
25,496.78
December 2025
01/12/2025
2,980
25
30,074.46
4,090
34
41,518.82
02/12/2025
3,620
22
37,353.33
3,900
28
40,347.45
03/12/2025
4,600
17
47,151.38
1,500
9
15,450.60
04/12/2025
750
17
7,670.03
2,540
23
25,985.22
05/12/2025
1,681
11
17,274.80
1,477
16
15,235.99
08/12/2025
600
5
6,135.00
795
9
8,166.72
09/12/2025
500
3
5,115.00
250
1
2,575.00
10/12/2025
850
6
8,640.00
1
1
10.30
11/12/2025
600
5
5,986.02
600
7
6,028.02
12/12/2025
1,100
8
11,156.97
15/12/2025
2,150
24
21,934.09
2,620
20
26,750.46
16/12/2025
1,883
15
19,338.41
2,050
29
21,105.16
17/12/2025
1,564
15
16,085.43
1,580
9
16,319.35
18/12/2025
2,172
19
22,276.47
3,700
20
38,154.77
19/12/2025
3,221
21
33,615.32
3,400
30
35,622.48
22/12/2025
602
5
6,299.75
2,351
10
24,814.81
23/12/2025
2,250
4
24,090.08
24/12/2025
158
7
1,697.46
250
7
2,695.00
29/12/2025
4,074
13
44,415.97
4,250
18
46,424.88
30/12/2025
946
9
10,493.98
1,850
12
20,591.24
31/12/2025
1,300
11
14,459.38
2,343
19
26,271.36
2nd HALF 2025
336,844
2,329
3,778,487
332,110
2,454
3,739,817
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
