Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026
APPLIED Adhesives Acquires Interlock Adhesives, Establishing Presence in the UK Market

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APPLIED Adhesives, a leading provider of custom adhesive solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Interlock Adhesives, a premier United Kingdom-based adhesive technology company. This acquisition represents a significant milestone for APPLIED and establishes the company's presence in the UK.

APPLIED Adhesives

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, England, Interlock Adhesives has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative adhesive solutions and exceptional customer service across packaging, labeling, and bookbinding industries. As a Henkel Premium Partner, Interlock provides an extensive range of adhesive solutions, technical service and training to optimize production quality and efficiency for its customers.

APPLIED's acquisition of Interlock Adhesives is driven by a shared vision to provide customers with superior adhesive expertise and outstanding customer service. APPLIED's extensive expertise combined with Interlock's deep market knowledge will enable the combined company to innovate and improve their adhesive offering to customers in the UK.

"This acquisition represents an exciting chapter for APPLIED as we expand into the UK market. Interlock's deep market knowledge and customer-first approach align perfectly with our culture and vision," said John Feriancek, President and CEO of APPLIED Adhesives. "Establishing a presence in the UK strengthens our global footprint and opens new growth opportunities for our company."

In addition to the synergies across the organizations, the acquisition provides Interlock with an opportunity to continue to expand in the UK market. The senior leadership team of Tony Blott, Michael Blott, and David Blott will continue to spearhead development, and the entire Interlock team will remain in place to support growth.

"Partnering with APPLIED gives us access to additional resources and strategic support to accelerate growth in the UK and beyond," said Michael Blott, Joint Managing Director, Interlock Adhesives. "Our customers will continue to receive the same high level of service they've come to expect, while benefiting from expanded capabilities and technical expertise."

About APPLIED Adhesives

APPLIED Adhesives is a leading distributor and manufacturer of adhesive products, equipment, and technical services. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer success, APPLIED delivers tailored solutions across packaging, product assembly, and industrial applications. Learn more at http://www.appliedadhesives.com.

About Interlock Adhesives

Interlock Adhesives is a UK-based adhesive solutions provider specializing in packaging, labeling, and bookbinding applications. Known for its technical expertise and customer-first approach, Interlock partners with global brands to deliver high-performance adhesives and exceptional service. Visit https://interlock-adhesives.co.uk/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857647/APPLIED_Adhesives_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/applied-adhesives-acquires-interlock-adhesives-establishing-presence-in-the-uk-market-302656668.html

