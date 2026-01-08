Anzeige
Freddie Mac Multifamily Issued $68 Billion in 2025 Securities
WKN: 876872 | ISIN: US3134003017
Freddie Mac Multifamily Issued $68 Billion in 2025 Securities

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) issued $68 billion of multifamily securities in 2025, transferring interest rate risk, liquidity risk and credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to private investors. In 2025, Freddie Mac Multifamily settled $32.6 billion in K-Deals® and a company record $28.1 billion in Multi PC® issuances, injecting liquidity into the multifamily housing market to support an increased supply of affordable rental housing around the country.

As a leading issuer of multifamily securities, Freddie Mac has settled $805 billion in total multifamily securities through its K-Deal, Multi PC and various other risk-transfer offerings since the inception of the program in 2009.

In 2025, Freddie Mac Multifamily adapted to meet market demands, prioritizing flexibility and efficiency to deliver the best customer experience while reinforcing the stability and resilience of the company's portfolio. Highlights included a record issuance of Multifamily Structured Credit Risk (MSCR) notes and Multifamily Credit Insurance Pool (MCIP) policies, including MSCR notes rated by third-party ratings agencies.

"In 2025, Freddie Mac Multifamily worked to meet investor needs despite headwinds in the market environment," said Jason Griest, Vice President of Multifamily Securitization for Freddie Mac. "We delivered on our mandate to provide liquidity to the multifamily housing market while maintaining a laser focus on safety and soundness. Over the course of the year, we worked continuously to assess market conditions and adjust our strategies accordingly."

In 2025, the company settled:

  • $32.6 billion in K-Deals
  • $28.1 billion in Multi PCs, including $1.4 billion of Freddie-initiated Giant PCs
  • $2.3 billion in SB-Deals-
  • $1.5 billion in M-Deals and ML-Deals
  • $2.4 billion in Q-Deals
  • $837 million in MSCR Notes
  • $848 million in MCIP insurance policies
  • $645 million in third-party initiated Giant PCs (re-securitization)

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a national multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes more than 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, transferring interest-rate risk, liquidity risk, and credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More:
Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Silverman
703-388-7037
Melissa_Silverman@FreddieMac.com


