Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
WKN: 901581 | ISIN: FR0000054470 | Ticker-Symbol: UEN
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 19:02
6,014 Euro
-0,66 % -0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9886,03019:04
5,9866,01419:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2026 17:48 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Ubisoft appoints Valentine Piedelievre-Eman as Chief Communications Officer


 PRESS RELEASE
Ubisoft.com

UBISOFT APPOINTS VALENTINE PIEDELIEVRE-EMAN
AS CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

PARIS - January 8, 2026 - Today, Ubisoft announced the appointment of Valentine Piedelievre-Eman as Chief Communications Officer. Piedelievre-Eman will start on February 2.

As CCO, Piedelievre-Eman will lead development and implementation of Ubisoft's global communications and corporate brand strategy, ensuring it reflects the company's creative vision, priorities, and long-term goals, while fostering meaningful engagement with teams and players worldwide. Piedelievre-Eman will report to Cécile Russeil, Executive Vice President in charge of Communications, Corporate Affairs, DIA, Human Resources and Legal, and will work closely with Ubisoft's executive leadership and teams around the world.

Russeil said, "I'm delighted to welcome Valentine to Ubisoft. She brings both a strategic vision and a pragmatic approach to communications. Her extensive experience across entertainment and technology in international organizations will be a strong asset as Ubisoft accelerates its comprehensive transformation, and her appointment reflects our ambition to elevate communications as a strategic function that fully defines and owns our narrative and supports our people, our players, our business objectives, and Ubisoft's future."

Prior to joining Ubisoft, Piedelievre-Eman served as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Western Europe and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery, where she led corporate communications and publicity across France, the Benelux, Germany, and Africa, covering the group's portfolio of businesses, including Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Max, Discovery, and Eurosport. She has also held senior communications roles at Expleo, SAP, and the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and began her career as a journalist with Associated Press, Bloomberg, and several French media outlets as a UK correspondent.

# # #

Press RelationsMichael Burk

VP, Corporate Communications
+33 1 48 18 24 03
michael.burk@ubisoft.com
About UbisoftUbisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed- , Brawlhalla- , For Honor- , Far Cry- , Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon- , Just Dance- , Rabbids- , Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six- , The Crew- and Tom Clancy's The Division- . Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.85 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2025 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.
-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
